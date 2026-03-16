



India has successfully repatriated over 2,20,000 nationals from the Gulf region since the outbreak of war on 28 February, according to Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





On Monday, 45 flights from countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar are scheduled to arrive at various Indian airports, bringing stranded citizens home amid escalating tensions in West Asia.





Qatar's airspace has partially reopened, facilitating three flights to India today and tomorrow. Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary for the Gulf at the MEA, confirmed these operations during an inter-ministerial briefing. Kuwait's airspace, however, remains closed, with special non-scheduled flights anticipated soon.





Travellers from Bahrain and Iraq are being assisted via transit through Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reported that 550 Indian nationals have crossed from Iran into Armenia via land borders, while 90 others have entered Azerbaijan. These movements were supported by the Indian embassy in Tehran, which provided visas and handled immigration formalities despite challenges.





Among those evacuated from Iran are 284 pilgrims who had travelled there before the conflict intensified. The embassy remains fully operational, having relocated students from Tehran to safer cities. Some evacuees have already returned to India, with others expected in the coming days.





Tragically, two Indian nationals lost their lives in an attack in Sohar, Oman, on 13 March. The Indian embassy in Muscat is coordinating with Omani authorities and the families for the repatriation of their mortal remains. No other Indians sustained serious injuries in the incident.





On the maritime front, Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways provided updates on Indian-flagged vessels. The vessel Jag Laadki, carrying 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil from the UAE, is en route to Mundra Port and expected to arrive on Tuesday. All Indian seafarers aboard are safe.





The LPG carrier Shivalik, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz from the Persian Gulf, reached India around 5 pm on Monday. Priority berthing and documentation were arranged to ensure swift cargo discharge. No incidents involving Indian seafarers have been reported in the past 24 hours.





India maintains close monitoring of 22 Indian-flagged vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, carrying 611 seafarers. Continuous contact with crews ensures their safety amid the volatile situation.





Broader regional disruptions include a brief suspension of all flights at Dubai International Airport after a nearby fuel tank fire. Fighting continues across West Asia, complicating evacuations.





US President Donald Trump has intensified pressure on allies, warning NATO of a "very bad" future if they fail to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blockaded. Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari urged Iran to halt attacks on the Gulf nation, affirming Doha's right to self-defence while distancing itself from the conflict.





On Saturday morning, Qatari authorities intercepted a missile aimed at a residential area, prompting precautionary evacuations. These developments underscore the precarious security environment driving India's robust evacuation efforts.





ANI







