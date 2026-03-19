



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has revealed that approximately 2,80,000 individuals have returned to the country from West Asia since 28 February, navigating a landscape of airspace restrictions and operational hurdles triggered by escalating regional conflict.





This figure emerged during an inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi on 19 March, where Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, outlined the evolving situation. He emphasised that, despite closures in certain nations, flight operations are steadily improving with more services resuming.





Mahajan highlighted that additional flights are now operational overall. "Since February 28, around 280,000 passengers have returned from the region to India," he stated, underscoring the scale of the repatriation effort amid persistent disruptions.





Between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India, airlines continue to run limited non-scheduled flights, guided by safety and feasibility assessments. On 18 March, about 75 such flights operated between the two nations, with projections for roughly 90 on 19 March, signalling a positive trajectory.





Flights from Oman and Saudi Arabia to India persist without major interruption. Qatar's airspace remains partially accessible, enabling Qatar Airways to conduct non-scheduled commercial services. The airline scheduled nine flights to various Indian destinations on 19 March.





Kuwait's airspace, however, has stayed shuttered since 28 February. In response, Jazeera Airways has initiated special non-scheduled flights from Al Qaisumah International Airport in Saudi Arabia to India, with the inaugural service to Kochi set for Friday.





Bahrain's airspace likewise remains closed. Gulf Air is facilitating travel via special flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to India, with further operations anticipated in the near future.





To address restrictions from Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq, Indian authorities are aiding the transit of stranded nationals—and emergency cases—through Saudi Arabia. This coordination ensures continued pathways home despite the constraints.





The backdrop to these measures is a conflict that ignited on 28 February with the assassination of Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli and US assets across Gulf states and Israel itself.





This escalation has disrupted waterways, rattled international energy markets, and threatened global economic stability. Iran has effectively sealed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for worldwide energy shipments.





In the power vacuum, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain leader, has ascended as Iran's new Supreme Leader, steering the Islamic Republic through this turmoil.





Mahajan also provided an update on the SAFESEA VISHNU incident. Fifteen Indian crew members rescued from the oil tanker have departed Iraq and are en route back to India shortly.





Indian missions are liaising with Iraqi officials to hasten the return of the mortal remains of one Indian national who perished in the attack. The vessel, MT SAFESEA VISHNU, was struck off Khor Al Zubair port near Basra on 9 March, within Iraq's territorial waters.





The MEA affirmed its ongoing vigilance, working closely with regional governments and airlines to secure the safe, prompt repatriation of Indian nationals caught in the crisis.





ANI







