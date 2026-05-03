



The Vikram VT-21 Advanced Armoured Platform, developed by DRDO in partnership with TATA Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge (Kalyani Group), stands out not only for its technological sophistication but for its unprecedented speed of execution—moving from concept to prototype in just three years.





This achievement highlights the efficiency of private industry compared to Defence Public Sector Units (DPSUs), whose projects often stretch across decades.





The Vikram VT-21 project was initiated to replace India’s ageing BMP-2 Sarath infantry vehicles under the Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) program. Two variants were developed: a wheeled platform by Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited and a tracked platform by TATA Advanced Systems Limited.





Both were co-created with DRDO’s Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) and supported by a network of MSMEs. The wheeled variant transitioned from concept to combat-ready status in under three years, a timeline that is virtually unheard of in India’s defence procurement landscape.





The platform integrates a 30 mm crewless turret, Nag MK-2 anti-tank guided missile capability, and modular STANAG Level 4 and 5 protection. Amphibious hydro-jet propulsion allows seamless water crossings, while its rugged chassis and high power-to-weight ratio ensure mobility across diverse terrains.





With 65 percent indigenous content, expected to rise to 90 percent, the Vikram VT-21 exemplifies India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The most striking aspect of this achievement is the contrast between private industry and DPSUs. Defence Public Sector Units, despite their legacy and resources, are often hampered by bureaucratic inertia, rigid hierarchies, and slower decision-making cycles.





Projects such as the Arjun Main Battle Tank MBT or the TEJAS fighter took decades to reach operational readiness, with repeated delays in testing, production, and deployment. In contrast, private industry partners like TATA and Bharat Forge operate with corporate agility, streamlined supply chains, and a results-driven approach.





Their ability to integrate MSMEs, adopt modern project management practices, and maintain accountability has drastically shortened development cycles.





The Development cum Production Partner (DcPP) model adopted here demonstrates how DRDO’s research expertise can be synergised with private industry’s execution discipline. This collaboration enabled continuous problem-solving, rapid prototyping, and accelerated testing, ensuring that the Vikram VT-21 was combat-ready in record time.





The efficiency of private industry lies in its capacity to adapt quickly, absorb risk, and deliver within compressed timelines—qualities that DPSUs have historically struggled to emulate.





This difference is not merely academic; it has direct implications for India’s defence preparedness. In a rapidly evolving security environment, the ability to field modern platforms swiftly is critical.





Private industry’s efficiency ensures that the armed forces are equipped with cutting-edge systems without the long delays that have plagued past programs. Moreover, the export potential of such platforms further strengthens India’s position in the global defence market.





The Vikram VT-21 thus represents more than a new armoured vehicle. It is a case study in how India’s defence ecosystem can be transformed when private industry is given a central role.





The success of TATA and Bharat Forge convergence in delivering this platform in just three years underscores the urgent need to replicate this model across other defence projects, reducing reliance on DPSUs and accelerating India’s march towards self-reliance.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







