



India’s unveiling of PRAHAAR marks a decisive shift in its counter-terrorism posture, signalling a move from reactive endurance to proactive disruption, reports News18.





The doctrine is designed to confront the evolving threat matrix where terrorism has mutated into a sophisticated instrument of statecraft, blending seamlessly with organised crime, narcotics trafficking and cyber-enabled networks.





By acknowledging this metamorphosis, India has positioned itself to dismantle extremist ecosystems before they can operationalise violence.





The framework recognises the convergence of narco-terrorism and cross-border sponsorship, particularly the use of drones and maritime routes for smuggling narcotics, weapons and counterfeit currency.





This multi-domain threat has compelled India to adopt a holistic approach that integrates land, air and maritime security responses. Intelligence reports of terrorist operatives training for waterborne assaults underscore the urgency of this recalibration.





Institutional synergy lies at the heart of PRAHAAR. By fusing intelligence across agencies and empowering local police as first responders alongside elite units, India aims to compress the time between detection and disruption.





The operationalisation of the Multi-Agency Centre and Joint Task Force on Intelligence has already demonstrated the effectiveness of rapid intelligence fusion, enabling the dismantling of sleeper cells and funding pipelines before they mature into crises.





A strikingly humane dimension distinguishes PRAHAAR from earlier doctrines. Recognising that radicalisation often ensnares vulnerable youth, the framework introduces graded responses that prioritise rehabilitation over incarceration.





Civil society organisations, moderate religious scholars and local administrations are enlisted to counsel and reintegrate individuals at early stages of indoctrination. This approach not only severs recruitment pipelines but also reinforces India’s democratic commitment to civil liberties and due process.





The doctrine also highlights the judicial imperative. While enforcement agencies may excel in tactical operations, conviction rates remain uneven due to weak evidentiary foundations in state-level investigations.





PRAHAAR advocates embedding legal professionals directly into investigative teams from the outset, ensuring that evidence withstands courtroom scrutiny. This hybrid cadre of legal investigators is intended to bridge the gap between enforcement and judicial success.





Looking ahead, PRAHAAR’s success will be measured not merely in thwarted plots but in the resilience of India’s security architecture. Continuous modernisation of law enforcement, technological upgrades and uncompromising synergy between intelligence centres, police and judiciary form the backbone of this proactive shield. By institutionalising disruption, India has signalled its determination to dominate the internal security narrative and project strength without compromising its democratic ethos.





News18







