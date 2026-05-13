



The domestically assembled Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft represents a watershed moment for India’s aerospace industry, signalling a decisive shift towards self-reliance and private-sector participation in defence manufacturing.





Emerging visuals from the TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, show the aircraft in the final stages of production, with rollout also reported IDN.





While official confirmation is awaited from the government, Airbus, TASL, or the Indian Air Force, the development is already being hailed as a breakthrough in India’s aerospace journey.





If formally unveiled, this aircraft will be the first military aircraft manufactured in India by a private-sector company, breaking the long-standing dominance of state-owned firms in defence production.





The project is being celebrated as a flagship success for the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, which aim to reduce reliance on imported defence equipment and strengthen indigenous capability.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had earlier stated that the first Made-in-India C-295 would roll out before September 2026, aligning with the government’s timeline. The Vadodara facility itself was inaugurated in 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, highlighting the growing defence partnership between India and Spain.





The Airbus C-295 is a medium tactical transport aircraft designed for troop movement, cargo transport, medical evacuation, and special operations. With short take-off and landing capability, it can operate from rugged, semi-prepared, and short airstrips, making it ideal for India’s operational requirements in mountainous regions and remote forward bases.





The aircraft can carry more than 9,000 kilograms of payload and transport up to 71 troops, offering a significant upgrade over the ageing Avro fleet it is set to replace. In the longer term, it may also support phased replacement of sections of the An-32 transport fleet, thereby modernising India’s tactical airlift capability.





India signed a landmark deal with Airbus in 2021 for 56 C-295 aircraft. Under this agreement, the first 16 aircraft were delivered directly from Spain, while the remaining 40 are being manufactured and assembled in India through the Airbus-TATA partnership.





This arrangement has catalysed a major boost to India’s domestic aerospace ecosystem. More than 13,000 aircraft parts and over 4,000 sub-assemblies are now being produced within India, engaging numerous Indian companies and MSMEs. Indigenous content is expected to rise to nearly 75 per cent in future production batches, reflecting a significant leap in local capability and industrial depth.





The program’s impact extends beyond the Air Force. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have placed additional orders for maritime surveillance variants of the aircraft, broadening its role across services.





Defence experts view the C-295 program as a turning point in India’s long-term military aviation ambitions, not only modernising transport fleets but also embedding advanced manufacturing practices within the private sector. The involvement of Tata Advanced Systems has demonstrated the ability of Indian industry to absorb complex aerospace technologies, paving the way for future collaborations and indigenous projects.





The advantages of this development for India’s aerospace sector are profound. It establishes a precedent for private-sector participation in military aircraft manufacturing, diversifying the industrial base beyond traditional state-owned firms. It strengthens supply chains by involving thousands of domestic suppliers, thereby reducing vulnerability to global disruptions.





The rising indigenous content ensures that India retains greater control over critical technologies, enhancing strategic autonomy. The program also builds a foundation for future aerospace projects, including indigenous transport and combat aircraft, by nurturing skills, infrastructure, and technological expertise within the country.





Furthermore, the C-295’s adaptability for humanitarian missions, disaster relief, and surveillance enhances its utility, ensuring that India’s aerospace industry develops platforms with dual-use potential.





This milestone reflects India’s determination to transform its defence manufacturing ecosystem into one that is globally competitive, resilient, and self-reliant.





The C-295 rollout will not only modernise India’s tactical airlift capability but also symbolise the country’s emergence as a credible aerospace manufacturing hub, capable of meeting both domestic and international demands.





It is a development that strengthens India’s industrial base, enhances strategic autonomy, and positions the nation at the forefront of aerospace innovation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







