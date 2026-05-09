



The International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) in Hyderabad has emerged as one of India’s most significant hubs for applied research in material sciences, reported ThePrint.





Its sprawling 95-acre campus is dedicated to bridging the gap between laboratory innovation and industrial application, with a clear ‘minerals-to-markets’ strategy. Scientists here are tackling some of India’s most pressing challenges, from building safer electric vehicle batteries to reducing dependence on Chinese rare earth magnets, and even developing defence technologies that were deployed during Operation Sindoor.





ARCI’s director, R Vijay, emphasises that while the institute may not produce as many scholarly papers as other research centres, it leads in patents and real-world solutions. Funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), ARCI focuses on practical innovations such as metal coatings for defence systems, biomaterials for medicine, and hydrogen stoves that could replace LPG. The institute works closely with private industry from the outset, ensuring that its research is market-ready and scalable.





One of ARCI’s top priorities is reducing India’s reliance on Chinese rare earth permanent magnets, particularly Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) magnets, which are vital for EVs, electronics, and renewable energy. India currently imports around 90 per cent of these magnets, with imports valued at USD 221 million in 2024-25. China’s tightening of export rules last year highlighted India’s vulnerability, making indigenous production urgent.





In March 2026, ARCI inaugurated a pilot facility for the end-to-end development of NdFeB magnets, under a ₹7,280-crore scheme approved by the Union Cabinet. This facility uses Indian ores and employs advanced methods such as ‘near pressless’ manufacturing, which aligns powders using high-frequency magnetic fields to reduce waste and improve magnet strength. DST secretary Abhay Karandikar noted that the ultimate aim is to make India self-sufficient in its Electric Vehicle Mission.





ARCI’s expertise extends far beyond magnets. Its laboratories specialise in diverse fields such as surface engineering for longer-lasting engine components, ceramics for aerospace thermal shielding, powder metallurgy to convert mining waste into battery-grade materials, nanostructured Titania for detergents, and laser processing for precision manufacturing. Established in the 1980s as a collaboration with the USSR and brought under DST in 1997, ARCI has since aligned itself with India’s strategic priorities.





Over three decades, it has completed more than 35 technology transfers, partnered with 50 industries, and delivered over 350 solutions. Collaborations include aircraft parts for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, machine coatings for Larsen & Toubro, LFP cathode material for Reliance Industries, reactor technologies for BARC, and coatings for ISRO propellants.





Defence applications are a major focus. ARCI has developed coatings for scramjets, gun barrels, bullets, and missiles, all designed to withstand extreme conditions. It has also produced high-power motors for military drones. Vijay confirmed that ARCI’s innovations were used during Operation Sindoor, though details remain classified. This underscores the institute’s role in strengthening India’s defence capabilities.





India’s broader challenge lies in translating research into industry. Despite ranking 9th globally in high-quality scientific research in 2025, much of India’s research remains confined to laboratories. To address this, the government launched the ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation Fund (RDIF) in November 2025, aimed at accelerating R&D investment and supporting private enterprises.





ARCI has long anticipated this need, focusing on products with short turnaround times and strong industry partnerships. Its hydrogen stove project, developed during the LPG crisis caused by the US-Iran conflict, is a prime example. By adapting hydrogen fuel research into a cooking stove, ARCI created a prototype now operational in Hyderabad restaurants, in collaboration with private industry.





The institute’s journey reflects the spirit of Atmanirbharta. Vijay, who joined ARCI in 1994 as a young scientist from IIT Madras, has witnessed its transformation from a little-known facility to a national landmark.





He envisions ARCI becoming as recognisable as IITs and IIMs, with its innovations permeating everyday life. From EV batteries to solar panels, ARCI’s contributions are already embedded in India’s technological landscape, though often unnoticed by the public. Vijay insists that material science has spread its wings, and ARCI is leading this revolution, pushing India towards self-reliance in critical sectors.





ARCI’s work demonstrates how applied science can directly address national priorities, from clean energy and industrial competitiveness to defence preparedness. With its rare earth magnet facility, hydrogen innovations, and defence technologies, the institute is positioning itself as a cornerstone of India’s technological sovereignty. Its philosophy of “Translating Research, Transferring Technology” is not just a slogan but a lived reality, ensuring that science serves society and industry alike.





Agencies







