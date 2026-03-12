



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have achieved a significant breakthrough in their counter-terrorism efforts, unearthing a terrorist hideout in the dense Chamrer forest area of Thanamandi, Rajouri district.





The operation, conducted by troops of the Rashtriya Rifles, took place on Wednesday evening during a routine search mission in this remote and challenging terrain.





Acting on specific intelligence, the soldiers combed through the thick forest undergrowth, where militants often establish concealed bases to evade detection. The hideout, ingeniously camouflaged amid the foliage, was promptly dismantled, preventing potential threats to nearby civilian and military targets.





Among the key recoveries was a ready-to-use Improvised Explosive Device (IED), a potent weapon frequently employed by terrorists for ambushes and bombings along infiltration routes. Such devices pose grave dangers due to their concealability and destructive power, making their neutralisation a vital win for regional security.





In addition to the IED, the forces seized eatables and clothing items, indicating recent occupation by militants who likely used the site as a temporary refuge. These everyday provisions suggest the hideout served as a logistical stopover for operatives planning further subversive activities.





No arrests were made during the operation, as the terrorists appear to have fled prior to the security teams' arrival. Officials have launched intensified cordon-and-search operations in the vicinity to track down the fugitives and disrupt any lingering networks.





Rajouri district, nestled in the Pir Panjal range, has long been a hotspot for terrorist incursions from across the Line of Control. The area's rugged landscape provides ideal cover for hideouts, facilitating arms smuggling and training camps.





This bust underscores the Rashtriya Rifles' pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir's security grid. As part of the Indian Army's elite counter-insurgency force, they specialise in high-altitude and forested operations, often collaborating with the Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police.





The recovery of the IED averts what could have been a catastrophic incident, potentially targeting convoys, infrastructure, or villages in the region. IEDs have historically caused substantial casualties in the Kashmir Valley, with security forces employing advanced detection techniques like canine units and electronic sweeps to counter them.





Experts note that such proactive operations reflect a broader strategy to reclaim forested belts from terrorist control. Enhanced intelligence-sharing through multi-agency mechanisms has led to a surge in similar successes over recent months.





Local residents have welcomed the development, expressing relief amid ongoing threats. Community vigilance, coupled with military patrols, has bolstered trust and cooperation, aiding in timely tips that fuel these operations.





Authorities emphasise that the fight against terrorism remains relentless, with sustained vigilance essential to maintain peace. Further investigations are underway to trace the IED's origin and dismantle supply chains feeding such hideouts.





The incident highlights the persistent challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, where despite a decline in overall militancy, pockets of resistance endure. Security apparatus continue to adapt, integrating drones and surveillance tech for deeper forest penetration.





This operation reaffirms India's commitment to eradicating terror infrastructure, safeguarding borders and civilians alike.





