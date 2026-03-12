



India has extended a warm welcome to the successful culmination of Nepal's recent elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally congratulating key figures Rabi Lamichhane and Balendra Shah on their victories. This gesture underscores a potential strengthening of ties between the two neighbouring nations, signalling optimism for enhanced bilateral cooperation.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, addressed the matter during a weekly press briefing in New Delhi. He highlighted India's positive reception of Nepal's democratic process, confirming high-level diplomatic outreach to the emerging leaders.





Prime Minister Modi engaged in telephonic conversations with Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), and Balendra Shah, a senior leader within the same party. Modi congratulated both on their individual electoral triumphs and the RSP's resounding success.





Jaiswal elaborated that the Prime Minister emphasised India's steadfast commitment as a close friend and neighbour. The discussions focused on collaborating with Nepal's people and the incoming government to achieve new heights of shared progress and prosperity.





This outreach aligns seamlessly with India's "Neighbourhood First" foreign policy principle. It reflects a proactive approach to fostering regional stability and mutual development amid evolving political landscapes in South Asia.





The Rastriya Swatantra Party has maintained a strong lead in Nepal's parliamentary vote count. Under the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) category, the RSP secured 125 seats, while it also leads in the Proportional Representation (PR) category.





Balendra Shah, the former Mayor of Kathmandu and a rapper by background, expressed gratitude via a post on X. He thanked Modi for the felicitations and voiced confidence in deepening the historic, multifaceted Nepal-India relations to yield more tangible outcomes.





Shah further extended congratulations to India for clinching the World Cup title consecutively, blending diplomatic warmth with sporting camaraderie. This exchange highlights the personal rapport building between the leaders.





Nepal's elections mark a pivotal moment, with the RSP's rise challenging established political dynamics. The party's anti-corruption stance and focus on governance reforms resonated strongly with voters, propelling Lamichhane and Shah to prominence.





India's prompt engagement demonstrates strategic foresight, particularly given Nepal's geopolitical significance. Bordering India on three sides, Nepal plays a crucial role in regional security, trade, and hydropower initiatives.





Historical ties between the two nations, rooted in cultural affinities and open borders, provide a solid foundation. Past collaborations in infrastructure, energy, and connectivity projects, such as the Arun-3 hydropower plant, exemplify potential avenues for expansion.





The RSP's electoral gains could usher in policy shifts emphasising transparency and economic self-reliance, areas where India has offered technical expertise. Joint ventures in post-earthquake reconstruction and tourism promotion have already yielded dividends.





Modi's interventions signal India's intent to nurture these emerging voices early. This contrasts with occasional frictions, such as the 2015 blockade perceptions, positioning the relationship on a forward trajectory.





As Nepal forms its new government, expectations mount for trilateral engagements involving India, Nepal, and China. India's proactive diplomacy aims to safeguard its influence while promoting equitable development.





The World Cup reference in Shah's response adds a light-hearted note, reflecting shared South Asian passions. It humanises the diplomacy, fostering goodwill beyond formal channels.

Observers anticipate that RSP's leadership will prioritise youth empowerment and urban development, drawing on Shah's mayoral experience in Kathmandu. India's support could extend to capacity-building in these domains.





Modi's congratulations herald a fresh chapter. They reaffirm India's role as Nepal's principal partner, poised for collaborative strides in prosperity and stability.





ANI







