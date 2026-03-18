



Solar Group has achieved a significant milestone with the successful maiden proof trial of two production lots of Pinaka Extended Range Rockets. The trial was conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, marking the first time such an exercise has been carried out in the country. This event represents a crucial step in advancing India’s indigenous defence capabilities.

During the trial, a total of 24 Pinaka Enhanced rockets were flight tested. The evaluation focused on accuracy, consistency, and lethality, all of which are critical parameters for battlefield effectiveness.

According to Solar Group, the rockets performed exceptionally well under field conditions, demonstrating their reliability and readiness for operational deployment.





These trials meticulously evaluated the rockets for accuracy, consistency, and lethality. All 24 projectiles demonstrated exemplary performance, validating the system's reliability under real-world conditions. This outcome reflects rigorous engineering and adherence to stringent military standards.





The significance of this development cannot be overstated. It represents a major stride in private sector involvement in producing advanced, long-range rocket systems, leveraging fully indigenised technology developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Such partnerships are central to India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence.





Solar Industries, the parent entity, manufactures these Pinaka ER rockets under a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with DRDO. This arrangement aims to phase out the older Mk-I variants, which had shorter ranges. Recent orders from the Army include enhanced configurations and Area Denial Munition (ADM) variants, expanding the system's tactical versatility.





On 18 January 2026, a landmark export milestone was achieved when the first batch of Solar-manufactured Pinaka rockets was ceremonially flagged off for the Armenian Ground Forces. This move not only boosts India's defence export credentials but also demonstrates the rockets' international appeal and interoperability.





Complementing these private sector advances, DRDO itself conducted the maiden flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) in late December 2025. Boasting an impressive 120 km range, this variant maintains compatibility with existing multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) platforms, enhancing the system's scalability without requiring major infrastructure overhauls.





The Pinaka system, named after the divine bow of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology, has evolved from its origins as a short-range artillery rocket into a family of precision weapons. The ER and LRGR variants incorporate advanced guidance systems, inertial navigation, and GPS-aided targeting, enabling rapid saturation fire and deep-strike capabilities against enemy concentrations.





Pokhran, long synonymous with India's nuclear tests and missile trials, proved an ideal venue for these proof firings. The range's diverse terrain and instrumentation allowed for comprehensive data capture on trajectory stability, warhead effectiveness, and environmental resilience.





This trial aligns with broader Indian Army modernisation efforts, where Pinaka regiments are being inducted to replace ageing Russian Grad systems. With over 10 regiments already operational and more planned, the system's production ramp-up by private players like Solar is critical to meeting induction timelines.





Indigenisation extends beyond assembly; Solar's facilities incorporate domestic propellants, electronics, and fusing systems, reducing import dependency. This trial confirms that private manufacturing matches or exceeds state-run production in quality, potentially lowering costs through economies of scale.





Export success to Armenia signals Pinaka's readiness for global markets. Armenia, facing regional tensions, seeks robust rocket artillery to bolster its defences. This deal, valued in tens of millions, positions India as a reliable supplier of battle-proven systems amid geopolitical realignments.





DRDO's LRGR-120 test further extends the envelope. Achieving 120 km range addresses gaps in counter-battery fire and area denial, rivalling systems like the American HIMARS or Chinese equivalents. Compatibility with legacy launchers ensures swift fielding.





Challenges remain, including scaling production to meet Army's 100-plus regiment goal and integrating AI for autonomous targeting. Yet, Solar's trial success bodes well for these ambitions.





As India navigates border tensions and expands its strategic footprint, milestones like these fortify national security. Private industry's role, once nascent, now drives self-reliance, with Solar leading the charge in rocket artillery.





ANI







