



US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, asserting that Tehran would deploy them almost immediately, plunging the Middle East into catastrophe.





Speaking in Washington, DC, on Monday, Trump defended recent US military actions that he claims have crippled Iran's armed forces. He emphasised that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities is vital for global security, describing its leaders as violent and vicious.





Trump recounted the regime's brutal suppression of protests, alleging it had killed 32,000 demonstrators over the past three weeks. "If you believe that Iran should have a nuclear weapon, there's something wrong with you because they would use it within one hour or one day," he declared. He painted a dire picture of the consequences, stating that Iran would "blow up the entire Middle East, not just Israel."





The President boasted of the swift impact of US operations, claiming they had decimated Iran's military in just two weeks. According to Trump, Iran now lacks a navy, air force, anti-aircraft weapons, and effective leadership. "We have decimated them in two weeks. Their leadership is gone. Then they set up a new leadership and that too is gone," he said, underscoring the thoroughness of the strikes.





Trump framed these actions not merely as serving American interests but as a service to the world. He labelled Iran "the worst country in 50 years and maybe longer from the ideological standpoint," accusing it of harbouring ambitions to "blow up the world." By neutralising this threat, the US had acted for global stability, he argued.





Further detailing the military degradation, Trump highlighted the destruction of Iran's missile and drone arsenals. "We have extinguished most of their missiles and drones... We have fully extinguished two layers of leadership and probably a third," he revealed. These claims come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, where US operations have targeted key elements of Iran's defensive and offensive capabilities.





Trump also drew attention to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. He noted that several nations depend on it for 90 to 95 per cent of their energy needs, and Iran has historically exploited this vulnerability. However, with its military weakened, Tehran’s leverage over this vital waterway has diminished, he suggested.





The remarks reflect heightened regional instability, with ongoing US military engagements raising alarms over security and energy routes.





Trump's rhetoric reinforces a hardline stance, prioritising the denial of nuclear weapons to Iran above all else. As the situation evolves, his statements signal a commitment to sustained pressure on the regime.





ANI







