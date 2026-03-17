



India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, delivered a forthright address on Monday at an event marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, organised jointly by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC).





Parvathaneni unequivocally condemned violence and hatred perpetrated in the name of religion, irrespective of the faith involved. He underscored India's longstanding tradition of religious coexistence, extending greetings for the holy month of Ramadan while participating in the observance alongside fellow UN members.





The ambassador highlighted India's unparalleled religious diversity, noting that the nation hosts adherents of virtually every major world religion. It is also the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism, making India particularly sensitive to the imperative of eradicating religious discrimination globally.





Drawing on India's philosophical heritage, Parvathaneni invoked the principle of "Sarva Dharma Sambhava"—equal respect for all religions—which has profoundly influenced the secular fabric of the Indian Constitution. He asserted that this ethos positions India as a vanguard in fostering a world unmarred by religious bias.





In a cautionary tone, the envoy warned against the politicisation of religion, which he argued exacerbates divisions rather than addressing underlying grievances. Such approaches, even if well-intentioned, often validate selective and polarising narratives that fuel further discord, he observed.





Parvathaneni advocated for a universal framework within the UN to combat religious intolerance, rather than fixating on a single faith. He cautioned that narrow focuses undermine the organisation's mandate to rise above religious and political fault lines, thereby preserving its impartial credibility.





Referencing the 1981 UN Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Intolerance and Discrimination Based on Religion or Belief, he praised it as an equitable foundation that safeguards the rights of believers across all faiths.





In a sharply pointed critique, the ambassador alluded to India's western neighbour—widely interpreted as Pakistan—accusing it of concocting fanciful narratives of Islamophobia in the region. He challenged the legitimacy of such claims by citing specific instances of alleged hypocrisy.





Parvathaneni questioned how the brutal repression of the Ahmadiyya community in that country should be characterised. He also raised concerns over the large-scale refoulement of vulnerable Afghan refugees and air-bombing campaigns conducted during the sacred month of Ramadan.





He emphasised that India is home to over 200 million Muslims, one of the world's largest Muslim populations, who fully engage in the nation's democratic processes. Muslims in India, including those in Jammu and Kashmir, elect their own representatives, he noted.





The envoy rebuked the OIC, which he said Pakistan has persistently sought to weaponize against India through false and baseless allegations. Narratives depicting India as antagonistic towards Muslims starkly contradict the country's multicultural ethos of peaceful coexistence, Parvathaneni argued.





"The only 'phobia' evident here appears to be directed against the multicultural and peaceful coexistence that all communities in India enjoy, including Muslim communities," he remarked pointedly.





Parvathaneni reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to a world devoid of religious hatred and violence in all its manifestations. He called on the UN to prioritise inclusive societies rooted in equality, dignity, and the rule of law for people of every faith.





ANI







