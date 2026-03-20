



The ongoing Middle East conflict has inflicted severe damage on American air assets since hostilities with Iran erupted on 28 February 2026.





Reports confirm at least 16 US military aircraft destroyed, encompassing combat losses, accidents, and friendly fire. This mounting toll underscores vulnerabilities in operations dubbed Operation Epic Fury.





Central to these setbacks are the MQ-9 Reaper drones, with around 12 shot down by Iranian defences. Each Reaper, valued at approximately $30 million, has amplified financial strain exceeding $330 million for drones alone. Iranian systems have exploited high-threat environments to neutralise these unmanned platforms repeatedly.





Friendly fire incidents have compounded the crisis, notably three F-15E Strike Eagles downed by Kuwaiti air defences over Kuwait on 1 March. All six crew members ejected safely, yet the episode highlights coordination challenges in coalition operations. Kuwait acknowledged the mishap, with US Central Command expressing gratitude for recovery efforts.





A tragic KC-135 Stratotanker crash in western Iraq claimed all six crew lives during a refuelling mission linked to the conflict. Officials ruled out hostile or friendly fire, attributing it to operational factors under investigation. This marks one of the deadliest non-combat losses, with replacement costs estimated in hundreds of millions.





Advanced platforms have not escaped unscathed; an F-35A made an emergency landing on 19 March after sustaining ground fire over Iran, with the pilot stable. Iran claimed a hit via IRGC video, using passive infrared sensors effective against stealth. This incident elevates total damaged or destroyed US aircraft to around 20.





Five KC-135s suffered damage from an Iranian missile strike on a Saudi base, though unverified independently. Early US strikes degraded Iran's F-4 Phantoms, Su-22s, and drone facilities, yet Tehran retaliated with swarms and missiles.





The "Sindoor" reference evokes India's Operation Sindoor, where claims of 3 to 11 jets lost (later clarified as three by US reports) mirror disputed tallies here. Trump's deployments recalled such numbers—18 F-35s pre-war—but reality has shifted to confirmed losses.





Despite Pentagon claims of air superiority by 4 March, with reduced Iranian launches, persistent threats persist. Iranian tactics, including low-cost swarms, challenge US dominance, questioning high-end hardware efficacy.





Financially, early four-day losses neared $2 billion, including radars and jets, dwarfing Iran's cheaper weapons. Crew survivability remains a silver lining, but operational tempo strains resources.





As of 20 March 2026, the US grapples with air power erosion amid stalled superiority. This "war math" tests Trump's strategy, with implications for prolonged engagement.





Agencies







