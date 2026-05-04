

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced that a revolutionary air-independent propulsion (AIP) system for submarines is almost ready for induction.

DRDO chairperson Samir V Kamat made the announcement during the commencement ceremony at IIT-Bombay, highlighting that the new system will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s underwater endurance capabilities.

Kamat explained that the land-based prototype of the AIP system was successfully tested in 2021, and the full version is now in the final stages of preparation at the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Hazira plant in Gujarat.

Once completed, the system will be handed over to Mazagon Dock in Mumbai, where it will be installed in the 14th submarine of the fleet.

The Naval Materials Research Laboratory of DRDO has been leading the design and development of this advanced propulsion technology.





The primary advantage of the AIP system lies in its ability to act as a force multiplier for diesel-electric submarines by extending their submerged endurance. In practical terms, this means submarines equipped with the system can remain underwater for much longer durations without surfacing, thereby increasing their stealth and lethality in contested maritime environments.





Kamat also revealed that DRDO is working on several other cutting-edge projects. Among them is a torpedo mounted on a missile, designed to destroy enemy submarines at ranges of up to 400 kilometres. Additionally, DRDO is developing a hypersonic glide missile and a laser-directed energy weapon, both of which are expected to transform India’s future combat capabilities.





On the subject of India’s integrated guided missile development programme, Kamat emphasised the deterrence role played by the Agni and Prithvi missile systems. He noted that these strategic assets have ensured that India has not faced any major attacks, underscoring their importance in maintaining national security.





He further highlighted the operational significance of the Akash surface-to-air missile system and the airborne early warning aircraft developed by DRDO. Both played decisive roles in Operation Sindoor last year, demonstrating the effectiveness of indigenous defence technologies in real-world combat scenarios.





The near-completion of the AIP system marks a milestone in India’s quest for self-reliance in advanced defence technologies. Once integrated, it will place India among a select group of nations with indigenous AIP capability, significantly strengthening the Navy’s ability to conduct prolonged underwater operations and enhancing its overall deterrence posture in the Indian Ocean region.





This achievement, coupled with ongoing developments in missile and directed-energy weapon systems, reflects DRDO’s expanding technological footprint and its critical role in shaping India’s future defence architecture.





Agencies







