



According to a TOI report , the United States has decided to proceed with a radar upgrade program for Pakistan’s fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft, a move that is expected to raise serious concerns in India.





Pakistan currently operates between 75 and 85 F-16s, and the upgrade is being carried out under a $488 million contract awarded to American defence major Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.





The deal, announced in April 2026, involves engineering and technical support for F-16 radar systems under the United States Air Force’s foreign military sales programme, which also covers several other countries.





The announcement comes at a sensitive time in South Asia, following India’s Operation Sindoor in May 2025, which involved missile strikes on Pakistan’s terror hubs and military assets, including air bases.





The radar upgrade program is seen as a significant enhancement to Pakistan’s air combat capabilities, particularly as it coincides with Islamabad hosting delegations from both the United States and Iran for peace negotiations aimed at ending the West Asia conflict. The timing of the deal underscores Washington’s continued engagement with Pakistan despite regional tensions.





The radar upgrade work is scheduled to be completed by 31 March 2036, reflecting a long-term commitment to sustaining Pakistan’s F-16 fleet.





This development is particularly worrying for India, whose Air Force squadron strength has dipped to just 29, well below the sanctioned minimum of 42 required to effectively fight a two-front war against China and Pakistan.





The imbalance in squadron numbers highlights India’s vulnerability at a time when both adversaries are modernising their air forces.





This contract follows a separate notification issued in December 2025 by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which had informed Congress of a proposed $686 million package to upgrade and support Pakistan’s F-16 fleet. The April 2026 contract therefore represents a continuation of Washington’s broader support for Pakistan’s air capabilities, despite India’s repeated concerns about the strategic implications of such moves.





Beyond Pakistan, the April 2026 contract also covers military sales to a wide range of countries, including Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Korea, Oman, Poland and Türkiye. This reflects the global footprint of the F-16 platform and the United States’ strategy of sustaining its allies’ air combat capabilities through long-term support and upgrades.





However, in the South Asian context, the radar upgrade for Pakistan’s fleet is likely to be viewed as a destabilising factor, particularly given the fragile security environment following Operation Sindoor.





For India, the development underscores the urgent need to accelerate its own modernisation programmes, including the induction of indigenous systems such as the Astra missile series and the expansion of its fighter fleet through platforms like the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.





The radar upgrade for Pakistan’s F-16s not only enhances Islamabad’s operational readiness but also complicates India’s deterrence posture, especially as its squadron strength continues to lag behind sanctioned requirements.





The deal also highlights Washington’s balancing act in South Asia, where it seeks to maintain strategic ties with both India and Pakistan. While India has deepened its defence cooperation with the US in recent years, including joint exercises and technology transfers, the radar upgrade for Pakistan’s F-16s is a reminder of Washington’s enduring security commitments to Islamabad.





This dual-track approach is likely to remain a source of friction in India-US relations, particularly as New Delhi grapples with the challenge of modernising its air force in the face of growing regional threats.





TOI







