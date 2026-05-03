



Pakistan has unveiled a sweeping defence upgrade with the induction of Chinese-built Hangor-class submarines and J-10C fighter jets, marking a decisive expansion of its naval and air power.





The program involves up to eight submarines, with a mix of Chinese-built and locally produced units, alongside the operational deployment of J-10Cs that were first used during the 2025 conflict with India.





This development cements Pakistan–China defence cooperation as a cornerstone of regional security dynamics.





Pakistan’s announcement of the new defence package has been described by officials as a “historic milestone” in bilateral military cooperation. The submarine fleet, reportedly numbering eight, is based on the advanced Hangor-class design derived from China’s Type 039A/039B Yuan-class.





Four of these boats will be built in China and delivered directly to Pakistan, while the remaining four will be constructed domestically under a transfer-of-technology arrangement.





This arrangement not only strengthens Pakistan’s naval capabilities but also enhances its indigenous defence manufacturing potential, with the prospect of future exports.





The Hangor-class submarines are equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems, advanced sensors, and modern weapons suites. AIP technology allows submarines to remain submerged for extended periods without surfacing, significantly improving stealth and endurance.





Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Pakistan Navy Chief, described the program as an important milestone to bolster maritime defence and modernise the fleet with cutting-edge technology.





The commissioning ceremony for the lead submarine was held in Sanya, China, attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, underscoring the political weight of the induction.





Alongside the naval expansion, Pakistan has also deployed Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets, which officials claim were used operationally during the 2025 confrontation with India. Pakistan asserts that these aircraft played a central role in its air operations, including engagements against Indian Rafale jets, though such claims remain contested.





The J-10C, equipped with advanced avionics and long-range PL-15 air-to-air missiles, provides Pakistan with a modern multirole platform capable of both air superiority and precision strike missions.





President Zardari’s visit to China’s Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC) highlighted the depth of cooperation, with discussions on future technologies including stealth aircraft, UAVs, and integrated command systems.





This dual expansion of naval and air power reflects Pakistan’s strategy of leveraging asymmetric capabilities to offset India’s larger conventional forces.





Submarines have long been Pakistan’s principal tool for sea denial in the Arabian Sea, while the J-10C enhances its ability to contest airspace against advanced Indian platforms. The developments come amid persistent regional tensions, with Pakistan conducting missile tests in recent weeks to signal readiness.





Beyond the immediate military gains, the program underscores China’s expanding strategic footprint in South Asia. With over 80 percent of Pakistan’s arms imports now sourced from China, ranging from fighters and air defence systems to frigates, drones, and submarines, the partnership has evolved into a comprehensive military axis.





The collaboration extends beyond hardware transfers, with China providing satellite-based intelligence to Pakistan during operations, further deepening integration.





For Pakistan, the induction of submarines and J-10Cs represents not only a boost in operational capability but also a reaffirmation of its long-term strategic alignment with Beijing.





As regional security dynamics continue to shift, this partnership is set to play a defining role in the balance of power across South Asia and the Indian Ocean Region.





WION







