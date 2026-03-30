



Fresh airstrikes by the United States and Israel have targeted central Tehran, striking locations perilously close to Pakistan's embassy and ambassador's residence, according to diplomatic sources in Islamabad and local Iranian reports.





The attacks occurred on Thursday, March 26, 2026, amid the escalating war between Israel, the US, and Iran, now in its fourth week. Explosions rocked the neighbourhood, causing nearby buildings to shake violently, though initial assessments confirm no harm to the Pakistani embassy compound or its diplomatic staff.





Islamabad officials, speaking off the record owing to the issue's delicacy, described the blasts as "uncomfortably close" to the ambassador's residence. All Pakistani personnel have been accounted for and remain safe, averting what could have been a major diplomatic incident.





Tehran's authorities have not yet released an official statement pinpointing the exact targets of these latest strikes. On the preceding Wednesday, further explosions echoed across other Tehran districts as aircraft buzzed overhead, underscoring the intensifying aerial campaign.





These developments heighten alarms over the strikes' precision amid dense urban environs housing foreign missions. International law, via the Vienna Convention, grants diplomatic premises inviolable status; even incidental proximity risks diplomatic backlash and legal scrutiny in the host state.





The episode unfolds against Pakistan's budding role as a mediator in the US-Iran standoff. Islamabad has signalled readiness to host direct or indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, should both sides consent, framing itself as a neutral platform.





Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has relayed a comprehensive 15-point US proposal to Iranian counterparts. This blueprint outlines pathways to ceasefire, encompassing sanctions alleviation, oversight of Iran's nuclear activities, and ancillary security measures.





Iranian leaders, however, express profound scepticism towards US overtures, publicly questioning Washington's sincerity even as they deliberate the proposal internally. This reticence mirrors longstanding distrust forged through prior nuclear negotiations and regional proxy conflicts.





The strikes' near-miss with Pakistan's embassy amplifies regional jitters, potentially complicating Islamabad's mediation ambitions. Observers note that any perceived endangerment of Pakistani assets could erode trust in Tehran's ability to safeguard foreign envoys, straining bilateral ties.





Broader geopolitical ripples extend to South Asia and beyond. Pakistan's mediation bid aligns with its strategic pivot towards multifaceted diplomacy, balancing relations with the US, Iran, and Gulf states while navigating its own security imperatives vis-à-vis Afghanistan and India.





Israel's involvement, coupled with US air operations, signals a sustained commitment to degrading Iran's military infrastructure, including missile sites and command nodes in the capital. Tehran vows retaliation, with threats targeting US bases in the Gulf and Israeli assets.





Oil markets react nervously to the unrest, with Brent crude spiking amid fears of Strait of Hormuz disruptions. Global powers urge de-escalation, though entrenched positions on both sides hinder breakthroughs.





Pakistan's prospective mediator status draws mixed reactions. Proponents hail it as pragmatic power brokerage; critics decry it as opportunistic posturing amid credibility concerns over Islamabad's internal stability and militant affiliations.





As the conflict grinds on, the Tehran strikes underscore the razor-thin margins in urban warfare. Diplomatic channels, including Pakistan's, represent fragile lifelines towards averting wider conflagration in West Asia.





Agencies







