



India has recently approved the acquisition of the 2K22 Tunguska air defence missile system from Russia, marking a significant enhancement to its multi-layered air defence capabilities.





On 27 March 2026, the Ministry of Defence signed contracts worth ₹858 crore, including ₹445 crore specifically for the Tunguska system destined for the Indian Army. This deal was inked with JSC ROSOBORONEXPORT in New Delhi, under the watchful eye of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.





The procurement comes amid broader approvals by the Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. These nods covered proposals totalling ₹2.38 lakh crore, encompassing air defence tracked systems, armoured piercing tank ammunition, high-capacity radio relay systems, the Dhanush gun system, and runway-independent aerial surveillance. This reflects India's concerted push to bolster operational readiness across land, air, and maritime domains.





The Tunguska, a Soviet-era powerhouse known to NATO as SA-19 'Grison', is a tracked, self-propelled platform that merges missiles and guns for short-range defence. Designed primarily to shield ground forces from low-flying threats, it excels against helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, and low-altitude aircraft. Its hybrid armament sets it apart from missile-only systems, providing versatile engagement options.





At its core, the system deploys 9M311-series surface-to-air missiles with radio command guidance. These pack a punch up to 8-10 km in range and 3,500 metres in altitude, delivering high precision even in cluttered skies. The missiles' command-link system allows real-time adjustments, ensuring hits on agile, evasive targets.





Complementing the missiles are twin 30 mm 2A38 auto-cannons, capable of unleashing 3,900 to 5,000 rounds per minute. This barrage is lethal against close-in threats within 4 km, shredding drones or incoming munitions with a storm of high-explosive incendiary projectiles. The guns' rapid fire rate enables sustained suppression, vital in high-threat scenarios.





Radar prowess defines the Tunguska's lethality. A 360-degree surveillance radar spots targets out to 18 km, feeding data to a dedicated tracking radar and digital fire control computer. This setup processes multiple threats simultaneously, prioritising and engaging up to four at once. Optical backups ensure functionality amid electronic warfare jamming.





Built on a robust tracked chassis akin to the MT-LB armoured personnel carrier, the Tunguska boasts excellent cross-country mobility. It keeps pace with mechanised units over rough terrain, in all weathers, and deploys in under four minutes from a road march. Crew protection includes armoured shielding against small arms and shrapnel.





Since entering service in the early 1980s, the Tunguska has evolved through upgrades like the 2K22M and 2K22M1 variants. These incorporate enhanced fire control, longer-range missiles such as the 9M311M, improved electronics, and better jamming resistance. Recent modernisations extend its lifespan against 21st-century threats like loitering munitions and swarms.





India's decision aligns with its strategy to fortify a comprehensive air defence grid. The Tunguska slots into the short-range tier, complementing systems like the Akash SAM, S-400, and QRSAM. It addresses gaps in point defence for forward troops, particularly amid rising drone incursions along borders.





Operationally, the Tunguska has proven its mettle in conflicts from Chechnya to Ukraine, downing aircraft and missiles with impressive efficiency. Nations like Russia, Ukraine, and several ex-Soviet states still rely on it, underscoring its enduring value. For India, this buy signals pragmatic reliance on battle-tested Russian tech while indigenous programmes mature.





The ₹445 crore deal likely covers a batch of upgraded units, possibly the Tunguska-M variant, tailored for integration with Indian command networks. Delivery timelines remain undisclosed, but expect rapid induction given urgency along the LAC and LoC. This acquisition underscores India's balanced approach: blending imports with self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





In a landscape of proliferating low-cost drones and precision strikes, the Tunguska's gun-missile combo offers cost-effective, high-volume firepower. It bolsters tactical manoeuvre units, ensuring armoured thrusts face fewer aerial interdictions. As tensions simmer in South Asia, this system fortifies India's defensive posture without overstretch.



