



Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasised the need for deeper technological collaboration among BRICS nations.





Speaking at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow, he underscored Russia's commitment to fostering partnerships that leverage indigenous strengths.





The event coincided with the inaugural meeting of the National Committee for Business Cooperation within BRICS. Established via a presidential decree in February 2026, the committee aims to drive economic ties across the bloc.





Putin urged Russia's business community, including members of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), to engage actively. He encouraged them to develop joint proposals for enhancing cooperation and launching innovative projects with international partners.





These initiatives span multiple sectors, from science and innovation to industry, agriculture, infrastructure, and logistics. Putin highlighted the potential for modern projects that align with BRICS' shared goals of multipolar development.





Russia plans to offer incentives for businesses investing in enterprise modernisation. The focus lies on bolstering production capabilities rooted in home-grown technologies, amid global pressures like sanctions.





Particular priority is given to three cross-cutting technologies: artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and digital platforms. Putin noted their transformative potential for industrial advancement.





He pointed to collaboration opportunities with nations in rapidly developing regions, especially the Asia-Pacific and Southern Eurasia. BRICS, he said, provides the ideal platform for such engagements, countering Western-dominated tech ecosystems.





The committee's formation reflects Russia's broader strategy to deepen BRICS integration. As the bloc expands—with new members like Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE—technological cooperation could reshape global supply chains.





During the meeting, participants approved the committee's structure and procedures. Maksim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff in the Presidential Executive Office, was appointed Chairman.





Oreshkin also holds the role of President's Special Representative for Trade and Economic Cooperation with BRICS countries and the New Development Bank. His dual positions signal high-level Kremlin backing.





The committee includes representatives from Russia's largest companies, ensuring corporate heft. Discussions centred on promoting Russian initiatives and elevating Moscow's influence in the BRICS Business Council.





This move comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions. Russia faces Western sanctions over Ukraine, prompting a pivot towards BRICS partners like India, China, and Brazil for tech and trade resilience.





For India, a key BRICS pillar, the committee offers avenues in AI, drones, and digital infrastructure—aligning with 'Make in India' and defence tech indigenisation efforts. Joint ventures could accelerate advancements in hypersonics and space tech.





China's dominance in AI and semiconductors positions it as a natural collaborator, though competition persists. Brazil and South Africa bring agricultural and resource expertise, complementing Russia's energy and metals prowess.





The New Development Bank's role, via Oreshkin, could fund infrastructure projects, rivalling IMF-World Bank influence. BRICS' push into de-dollarisation adds financial teeth to tech cooperation.





Putin's address aligns with Russia's 2024 BRICS Summit priorities, where tech sovereignty emerged as a theme. The committee operationalises those goals, targeting 2026 deliverables ahead of Russia's rotating chairmanship.





Business participation is pivotal. Putin stressed that private sector input will shape proposals, ensuring practicality over bureaucracy.





Putin's vision positions BRICS as a counterweight to Western tech hegemony, with Russia's incentives and committee galvanising action.





ANI







