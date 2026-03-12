Defending maritime assets in the age of autonomous threats demands





Zen Technologies has introduced an advanced AI-enabled Naval Anti-Drone System, tailored for maritime vessels such as fast attack craft and patrol boats.





This innovative solution offers layered defence mechanisms against aerial threats, combining soft-kill jamming with hard-kill kinetic and net-based options, posted Zen Technologies on its LinkedIn handle.





Designed to safeguard naval operations in dynamic maritime environments, the system integrates radar and electro-optical tracking for precise threat detection and neutralisation.





At its core, the system employs Radio Frequency Detection and Disruption (RFDD) alongside radar and high-resolution cameras. These components work in unison to provide comprehensive situational awareness, tracking drones from detection to engagement.





The AI-driven architecture ensures rapid response times, crucial for countering fast-moving threats like loitering munitions and first-person view (FPV) drones prevalent in modern asymmetric warfare.









The soft-kill capability stands out with sophisticated jammers that target communication links between drones and their operators. By severing these connections, the system disrupts control signals, forcing drones into autonomous modes or causing them to crash. This non-kinetic approach minimises collateral damage and preserves ammunition, making it ideal for prolonged patrols where threats may swarm in numbers.





For scenarios demanding decisive action, hard-kill options deliver lethality. Auto-aligned kinetic guns physically destroy incoming drones with pinpoint accuracy, guided by real-time tracking data. Complementing this, net-based capture systems—launched from the vessel or drones—entangle and neutralise threats without explosive debris, enhancing safety in confined naval spaces.





Advanced tracking forms the system's backbone, featuring Video-based Drone Identification and Tracking (VDIT) with an impressive range of up to 3 kilometres. This electro-optical sensor fuses visual data with AI algorithms to classify drones amid cluttered maritime backdrops, distinguishing threats from birds or civilian aircraft. Paired with 3D X-band radar, it offers 360-degree coverage, even in adverse weather, ensuring no blind spots for patrolling vessels.





Engineered specifically for the high-speed, motion-induced challenges of naval platforms, the system stabilises sensors against vessel roll and pitch. This maritime optimisation allows seamless integration onto fast attack craft, enabling operators to maintain offensive postures while defending against aerial incursions. Trials have validated its efficacy in real-world simulations, mirroring the unpredictable nature of Indian Ocean patrols.





As part of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Zen Technologies emphasises indigenous development, reducing reliance on foreign imports. The platform builds on proven successes, including deployments with the Indian Air Force and Army, where it has neutralised diverse drone threats in field tests. This heritage underscores its readiness for naval adoption, bolstering self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





In an era where drones proliferate as tools of hybrid warfare—evident in regional conflicts—the Naval Anti-Drone System addresses a pressing vulnerability for the Indian Navy. Loitering munitions, capable of precise strikes on high-value assets, pose risks to patrol vessels monitoring vast exclusive economic zones. Zen's solution counters this by layering detection, disruption, and destruction, potentially reshaping maritime defence doctrines.





The system's modularity allows customisation for different vessel classes, from corvettes to offshore patrol vessels. Future enhancements could incorporate directed energy weapons or swarm countermeasures, aligning with evolving threats. Procurement pathways under Make in India schemes position it favourably for Indian Navy contracts, fostering domestic innovation in AI-defence integration.





Zen Technologies' offering represents a leap forward in maritime counter-UAV capabilities, blending cutting-edge AI with battle-tested hardware. By protecting fast attack craft and patrol vessels, it fortifies India's seaward frontiers against the drone menace, ensuring operational superiority in contested waters.





Zen Technologies







