



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is currently on an official visit to the United States, where he was hosted by India’s envoy to Washington, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.





His visit follows closely after those of Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, reflecting the continuation of high-level military exchanges between India and the United States.





These successive engagements underline the growing momentum in defence cooperation between the two nations.





The Indian embassy in Washington highlighted that the visit is expected to further cement India-US defence ties, which are described as a cornerstone of the comprehensive global strategic partnership.





The embassy emphasised that these ties are directed towards ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, a shared strategic objective for both countries.





On Wednesday, General Dwivedi is scheduled to meet top officials of the US defence services in Washington, adding another layer of dialogue to the strengthening military-to-military relationship.





His engagements are aimed at advancing cooperation and building on the trust and interoperability that have been steadily developed between the two sides.





Earlier in the visit, General Dwivedi was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter in Hawaii, underscoring the ceremonial importance attached to his presence. During his time with the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), he held discussions with General Ronald P Clark, Commanding General of USARPAC, and other senior leaders.





These talks focused on strengthening India-US defence cooperation and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





The Indian Army noted that General Dwivedi also undertook an aerial tour of Oahu island. This provided him with insights into the training ecosystem and multi-domain operational readiness of the US forces, further enhancing his understanding of the operational frameworks that underpin joint cooperation.





This visit by the Army Chief, in conjunction with recent visits by the heads of the Indian Air Force and Navy, signals a deliberate and coordinated effort to deepen defence ties across all services.





It reflects India’s strategic intent to broaden the scope of its military partnership with the United States, ensuring that cooperation spans land, air and maritime domains in pursuit of shared regional stability.





PTI







