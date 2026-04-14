



The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to host a significant exhibition in Motihari, Bihar, from 15 to 18 April 2026, aimed at showcasing its most advanced technological breakthroughs, announced PIB.





Located at the Mahatma Gandhi Prekshagrih, the event will highlight the organisation's sophisticated systems and the substantial progress achieved under the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.





The exhibition is organised around the evocative theme "Shanti, Satya Aur Vigyan Ka Sangam - Surakshit Aur Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ki Aur," which translates to a confluence of peace, truth, and science towards a secure and self-reliant India.





Shri Radha Mohan Singh, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, will formally inaugurate the four-day event. This exhibition serves as a platform to demonstrate a vast array of indigenous models and products, representing the cutting edge of modern warfare and national security. It is designed to offer a comprehensive overview of the nation's growing prowess in domestic defence manufacturing and research.





Visitors will have the opportunity to view an extensive range of missile systems, including the BrahMos, the Prithvi, and the formidable Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) Missile. The display will also feature the Akash Surface-to-Air Missile alongside the Akash-NG (New Generation) launcher, the Pralay Missile, and the NAG Anti-Tank Guided Missile. Additionally, the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) will be on display, highlighting the portability and precision of modern Indian infantry support weapons.





The heavy machinery and artillery section will be equally impressive, featuring the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) and the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). Armour capabilities will be represented by the Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun-Mk-I and II, as well as the Indian Light Tank (ILT). The exhibition also includes the Modular Bridging System and the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) fitted with specialised composite armour, illustrating the breadth of India’s land system capabilities.





Aerospace and surveillance technology will be a major focal point, with models of the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System, the Drone Detection Radar, and the Uttam AESA Radar. Interested attendees can also examine a rapid prototype model and a spatial reality display of the Kaveri Engine.





These exhibits underscore the high-level engineering involved in domestic aero-engine development and electronic warfare suites.





Protection and detection technologies are also well-represented through the inclusion of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) equipment. This includes the Automatic Chemical Agent Detection and Alarm (ACADA) systems, Chemical Agent Monitors (CAM), and the CBRN Water Purification System.





Personal protective gear such as the NBC Suit Mk-V, Blast Protection Suits, Ballistic Helmets, and Holographic Sights will be displayed alongside naval steel and other advanced material technologies.





Beyond the hardware, the primary objective of this mega exhibition is to inspire the general public, with a particular focus on motivating the youth. By providing a rare, close-up look at the technologies that fortify the country's borders, the DRDO aims to foster a sense of national pride and encourage future generations to contribute to the scientific and defence sectors of India.





PIB







