



It is a rare occurrence that the Army Commanders’ Conference and the Navy Commanders’ Conference are being conducted in the national capital with overlapping schedules.





The Army summit is taking place from 13 to 16 April, while the first biannual edition of the naval meet for 2026 is scheduled for 14 to 16 April. Both the Army and Navy chiefs are set to chair their respective high-level gatherings.





The primary focus of these meetings involves the escalating turmoil in West Asia, specifically regarding the US–Iran and Russia–Ukraine conflicts. Commanders intend to examine the regional impact of these tensions, their specific linkages to India, and the broader military implications for the nation.





Given the critical role of drone technology in modern combat, the Army Commanders’ Conference will specifically deliberate on the employment of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-UAS technologies. The objective is to bolster operational efficiency and the effectiveness of fighting formations within the context of multi-domain warfare.





Beyond technological advancements, the Army will review its training doctrines to meet future threats and discuss measures to enhance soldier welfare for better force resilience. Crucial Human Resource Management policies are also on the table, including a planned revision of promotion policies for Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks.





Several high-ranking officials are expected to address the Army summit, including the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and Alok Joshi, the Chairman of the National Security Advisory Board.





The Navy’s conference is viewed as particularly vital given the swift naval deployments required to protect India’s energy security. Discussions will address the convergence of Multi-National Forces in the Indian Ocean Region and reaffirm the Navy’s operational doctrine and inter-services coordination following Operation Sindoor.





According to an official release, the naval deliberations will also target decisive operational success, the enhancement of blue-water capabilities, and sustainable maintenance practices. There is a clear emphasis on the effective employment of uncrewed systems and the logistical enablers necessary for combat readiness.





Finally, the Navy plans to review its Artificial Intelligence roadmap, seeking pan-Navy solutions and data-driven technologies. These advancements are intended to ensure seamless operations and maintain a technological edge in an increasingly volatile maritime environment.





Agencies







