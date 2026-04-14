



The imposition of a United States naval blockade on Iranian ports has left fifteen Indian-flagged vessels stranded west of the Strait of Hormuz.





The blockade was announced after ceasefire talks with Tehran in Pakistan collapsed, and it applies to all Iranian ports in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.





While vessels travelling between non-Iranian ports are technically permitted to transit, the announcement has slowed traffic through the strait, with tracking reports showing reduced crossings.





Among the stranded Indian vessels are LNG and LPG carriers, crude oil tankers, container ships, a dredger and a chemical tanker, underscoring the direct impact on India’s maritime operations.





In response, the Indian Navy has deployed six warships near the Persian Gulf to maintain communication, monitor vessel movements and provide escort once ships clear the Strait of Hormuz.





The LPG tanker Jag Vikram, carrying 20,400 tons of LPG, successfully crossed the strait on 11 April and is now under naval escort to Mumbai. The Navy has also formed an additional task force, adhering to established standard operating procedures, to ensure safe passage through the Gulf of Oman and into the Arabian Sea.





The blockade has immediate implications for global energy markets, given that the Strait of Hormuz handles roughly a fifth of the world’s oil trade. Crude oil prices have already surged above $100 per barrel amid fears of supply disruption.





Although India’s direct imports from Iran have been minimal since 2019, its heavy reliance on Gulf producers such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the UAE means the blockade could indirectly strain its energy security. Rising freight and insurance costs are likely to compound the economic impact.





Looking ahead, India faces several possible scenarios. If the blockade persists, vessel delays could become prolonged, operational costs may rise further, and rerouting through longer and more expensive sea lanes could be required.





A diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran might allow monitored departures of stranded vessels and a gradual restoration of trade flows.





However, sustained tensions would likely keep insurance costs elevated and make operators cautious about transiting the region, leaving India’s shipping and energy sectors exposed to continued uncertainty.





Agencies







