



Alexander Leonov’s death at the age of 74 marks the passing of one of the most influential figures in modern missile development. As CEO and Chief Designer of NPO Mashinostroyenia, he was central to the Indo‑Russian BrahMos joint venture and Russia’s Zircon hypersonic cruise missile program.





His press service confirmed the news but did not disclose the cause or location of his death.





Leonov’s technical achievements were formidable. His work on the Zircon missile brought a ship‑based hypersonic weapon into Russian service in January 2023. Zircon is capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 9, with a range between 400 and 1,500 kilometres, and can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads. It is deployable from surface naval platforms and submarines, and adaptable for coastal defence, making it a versatile and strategic asset in Russia’s arsenal.





His influence extended beyond Russia’s domestic programs to Indo‑Russian defence cooperation. As the Russian partner in BrahMos Aerospace, Leonov played a decisive role in the development of the BrahMos missile, which has become a cornerstone of India’s precision strike capability.





His leadership also encompassed the next‑generation BrahMos NG, as well as contributions to systems such as Granit, Vulcan, Bastion, and Onyx. These projects reinforced the strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi in missile technology.





Leonov’s career was decorated with honours, including the Golden Star of Hero of Labour, awarded for his contributions to missile and space systems. His involvement in the development and adoption of the Granit, Vulcan, and Bastion coastal defence systems, along with the Onyx missile that underpins BrahMos, reflects his pivotal role in shaping Russia’s advanced weapons programs.





His legacy is one of innovation, strategic foresight, and enduring influence on both Russian and Indian defence capabilities.





Agencies







