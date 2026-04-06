U.S. special forces have successfully rescued the second crew member of the F‑15 fighter jet that was shot down over Iran, according to officials speaking to Axios





The officer, a weapons systems operator, had sustained injuries after ejecting from the aircraft but was able to walk and managed to evade capture in the mountains for more than a day. His rescue followed a tense race against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which had deployed forces to the area in an attempt to locate him.





The incident was described as a nightmare scenario for the U.S. military, with both crew members ultimately rescued in separate operations inside Iran. The pilot had been recovered several hours after the shootdown, though that mission came under fire when a U.S. Blackhawk helicopter was struck by Iranian forces, wounding crew members but remaining airborne.





The second rescue required more than a day to complete and involved a specialised commando unit supported by heavy air cover. Officials confirmed that U.S. forces unleashed intense fire during the operation and all personnel have now left Iranian territory.





Behind the scenes, the CIA played a crucial role in locating the missing officer. A senior administration official revealed that the agency launched a deception campaign inside Iran, spreading word that U.S. forces had already found him and were attempting a ground exfiltration.





At the same time, the CIA deployed unique capabilities to pinpoint his position, describing the search as “the ultimate needle in a haystack.” Once his location was confirmed, the Pentagon and the White House coordinated the rescue, with President Trump ordering the mission directly.





The IRGC had dispatched units to intercept the rescue, but U.S. Air Force jets carried out strikes to prevent Iranian forces from reaching the area. Trump and senior officials, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, monitored the operation from the White House Situation Room.





Trump later confirmed the success on Truth Social, calling it “one of the most daring search and rescue operations in U.S. history.” He said the officer, a colonel, had sustained injuries but would recover.





The broader context highlights the risks of U.S. operations in Iranian airspace. In addition to the F‑15 and Blackhawk incidents, Iran also downed an A‑10 attack aircraft on Friday. That pilot managed to reach friendly territory and eject safely.





Despite these losses, Trump insisted that the successful rescues demonstrated overwhelming U.S. air dominance.





However, diplomatic efforts have stalled, with indirect talks showing little progress. On Saturday, Trump threatened that “hell will reign down” on Iran if the regime does not agree to open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, reiterating earlier threats to strike civilian infrastructure if demands are not met.





Axios







