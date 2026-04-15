Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu examining a Quantum computer at SRM University





Andhra Pradesh has officially become the first Indian state to commission indigenous quantum computing facilities, marking a historic milestone in India’s technological journey. The launch took place on 14 April 2026, coinciding with World Quantum Day, and positions Amaravati as the country’s emerging hub for quantum innovation.





The commissioning was led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who inaugurated the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility (AQRF) at SRM University in Amaravati. Simultaneously, a second facility was virtually launched at Medha Towers in Gannavaram near Vijayawada, ensuring that the state now hosts multiple centres dedicated to quantum computing research and testing.





The facilities include two advanced indigenous quantum computer test beds, named Amaravati 1S and 1Q, which will serve as open-access platforms for researchers, scientists, and innovators. These test beds are designed to enable hardware testing, certification, and experimentation with quantum technologies, thereby fostering a sovereign ecosystem for India’s quantum future.





The initiative is part of the ambitious Amaravati Quantum Valley project, which aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global centre for quantum research and manufacturing. The state government has emphasised its commitment to producing fully indigenous quantum computers in the near future, with Chief Minister Naidu assuring that funding will not be a constraint for innovation.





This development also aligns with the National Quantum Mission, which seeks to establish India’s leadership in quantum technologies. By commissioning these facilities, Andhra Pradesh has taken a decisive step towards strengthening India’s sovereign quantum infrastructure, reducing reliance on foreign systems, and encouraging domestic innovation.





The launch was timed to coincide with World Quantum Day, underscoring the global significance of the achievement. The state’s vision is to make Amaravati a world-class hub for designing, testing, certifying, and manufacturing quantum systems, thereby attracting international collaborations and investments.





In his remarks, Chief Minister Naidu highlighted that the project was realised within just eight months, thanks to the cooperation of quantum scientists and hardware experts. He appealed to stakeholders to continue supporting the initiative, stressing that Andhra Pradesh is determined to lead India’s quantum revolution.





The commissioning of these indigenous quantum computing facilities represents not only a technological milestone but also a strategic move in India’s broader defence, economic, and scientific landscape. By establishing open-access quantum test beds, Andhra Pradesh has created a platform that will accelerate research, innovation, and the commercialisation of quantum technologies across the country.





Agencies







