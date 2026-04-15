



The Government of India launched the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) in 2025 to establish a robust framework for self-reliance in the critical mineral sector. As part of this mission, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has been tasked with conducting 1,200 exploration projects between 2024-25 and 2030-31, announced PIB.





A committee formed by the Ministry of Mines in November 2022 identified 30 critical minerals, with 24 included in Part D of Schedule I of the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act, 1957 (MMDR Act, 1957).





This inclusion grants the Central Government exclusive authority to auction mining leases and composite licences for these minerals. The committee also recommended establishing a Centre of Excellence on Critical Minerals (CECM) to update the mineral list regularly and guide strategic planning.





Critical minerals are indispensable for clean energy technologies such as solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems. Their availability is vital for economic development and national security, while their scarcity or concentration in limited regions can create supply chain vulnerabilities.





In solar energy, minerals like silicon, tellurium, indium, and gallium are essential for photovoltaic cells used in solar panels. India’s current solar capacity of 64 GW depends heavily on these minerals.





For wind energy, rare earth elements such as dysprosium and neodymium are crucial for permanent magnets in turbines. India’s target of expanding wind energy capacity from 42 GW to 140 GW by 2030 will require a stable supply of these resources.





Electric vehicles rely on lithium, nickel, and cobalt for lithium-ion batteries. Under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), India aims to deploy 6–7 million EVs by 2024, driving demand for these minerals. Similarly, advanced energy storage systems depend on lithium, cobalt, and nickel, making them central to India’s clean energy transition.





The NCMM seeks to secure India’s critical mineral supply chain by ensuring availability from both domestic and foreign sources. It aims to strengthen value chains by enhancing technological, regulatory, and financial ecosystems to foster innovation, skill development, and global competitiveness in exploration, mining, beneficiation, processing, and recycling.





Exploration efforts have intensified under the mission. In the 2024-25 field season, GSI initiated 195 projects, including 35 in Rajasthan, to identify and assess critical mineral deposits. More than 100 mineral blocks are set to be auctioned, and offshore exploration will target polymetallic nodules rich in cobalt, rare earth elements, nickel, and manganese.





GSI follows the United Nations Framework Classification (UNFC) and Minerals (Evidence of Mineral Contents) (MEMC) Rules, 2015, for exploration. Earlier surveys in Rajasthan’s Sirohi and Bhilwara districts identified rare earth elements, while the Department of Atomic Energy discovered 1,11,845 tons of in-situ Rare Earth Elements Oxide (REO) in Balotra.





To accelerate projects, a fast-track regulatory approval system will be introduced. A new Exploration Licence (EL) will encourage private sector participation. Recovery of minerals from secondary sources such as fly ash, tailings, and red mud will be promoted through relaxed rules and incentives. Additional efforts will focus on trace mineral assessment, development of processing parks, and greater involvement of state governments and PSUs in the mineral value chain.





India also plans to acquire assets abroad. Investments will be made in resource-rich countries, with PSUs and private firms supported through funding, guidelines, and inter-ministerial coordination. Public-private partnerships will be promoted, and infrastructure support will be facilitated with the Ministry of External Affairs’ assistance.





Internationally, Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) signed an agreement with CAMYEN SE, a state-owned enterprise in Catamarca, Argentina, in January 2024 for lithium exploration across 15,703 hectares. KABIL also signed an MoU with Australia’s Critical Mineral Office (CMO) in March 2022, and due diligence is underway for lithium and cobalt projects in Australia.





IREL (India) Limited plays a key role in processing, with a capacity of 6 lakh tonnes per annum. It produces minerals such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, sillimanite, and garnet, and operates rare earth extraction and refining facilities in Odisha and Kerala.





The company has consistently made profits since 1997-98, achieving a peak turnover of over ₹14,625 million in 2021-22, including ₹7,000 million in exports. IREL is expanding production capacity, supporting value chain industries, and advancing R&D through its facility in Kollam, Kerala.





India’s climate goals include reducing emissions intensity of GDP by 45% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, achieving 50% of electric power capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030, and reaching net-zero emissions by 2070.





The NCMM is central to these ambitions, building a resilient and self-reliant ecosystem for critical minerals.





By boosting domestic production, encouraging private sector involvement, strengthening international partnerships, and streamlining regulations, India aims to secure a steady supply of minerals essential for clean energy technologies and strategic security.





PIB







