Tejasvi Surya BJP's MP from Bangalore South visited Arctus unit and reviewed their operations





Bangalore-based Arctus Aerospace has unveiled its AX1 unmanned aerial vehicle, a platform designed to operate at a flight ceiling of 20,000 feet with an endurance of up to 10 hours.





The launch of this high-altitude UAV marks a significant step in transforming real-time Earth observation, offering persistent monitoring without the need for costly infrastructure.





Founded around 2023–2024 by IITian Shreepoorna S Rao, Arctus Aerospace has positioned itself as a deep-tech start-up with a strong engineering-first ethos. Much of its aircraft systems are built in-house, reflecting its commitment to innovation and technical precision.





The company’s vision stems from a critical limitation in current Earth observation systems. Satellites, while powerful, are expensive and constrained by low revisit frequencies, making continuous monitoring of specific locations difficult. Conventional drones, meanwhile, lack the endurance and altitude required for large-scale observation.





Arctus seeks to bridge this gap by developing UAVs capable of delivering “zero-infrastructure Earth intelligence” for continuous monitoring without reliance on ground installations.





The AX1 is part of a broader initiative to build high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft. These systems are engineered to operate at altitudes approaching 45,000 feet and remain airborne for nearly 24 hours.





his capability places the AX1 in a unique niche, far above commercial drones yet more flexible and cost-effective than satellites. A defining characteristic of the AX1 is its payload capacity, reportedly up to 250 kilograms.





This allows the UAV to host advanced sensing technologies, including multispectral, hyperspectral, electro-optical, infrared, and synthetic aperture radar systems. Such versatility enables applications across energy, infrastructure monitoring, climate analysis, agriculture, and national security.





The AX1 UAV incorporates several innovative features. Its long endurance and high-altitude capability allow persistent coverage of target areas, improving revisit times compared to satellites.





High-resolution imaging makes it suitable for precision agriculture, urban planning, and disaster response, enabling analysts to detect small-scale changes with accuracy.





A core innovation is its ability to deliver Earth observation data without requiring extensive ground infrastructure, making deployment faster and more flexible, particularly in remote or underserved regions.





Cost efficiency is another advantage, as UAV-based observation systems significantly reduce operational costs compared to satellite imaging, opening access to high-quality geospatial intelligence for a wider range of industries.





Continuous temporal coverage further enhances its utility, enabling time-series analysis of locations over extended periods, valuable for tracking environmental changes, construction progress, and disaster evolution.





Arctus Aerospace gained significant attention in 2025 when it secured approximately $2.6 million in pre-seed funding from global investors. This milestone accelerated the development and testing of its UAV platforms, including the AX1.





The company has conducted multiple test flights and is scaling its manufacturing and engineering capabilities. Its long-term ambition is to deploy fleets of such aircraft globally, enabling on-demand Earth observation services that combine the persistence of satellites with the flexibility of UAVs.





Agencies







