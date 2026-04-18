



Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the Su-57, is experiencing a surge in demand, according to Rosoboronexport, the country’s defence export company, as stated in a report by Zee News.





While specific buyers have not been disclosed, the firm confirmed that multiple export orders have already been received and that negotiations are expanding across different regions. Several partner countries are said to have signed contracts, with interest continuing to grow.





The Su-57E export version will be showcased at the international aviation exhibition in Kuala Lumpur from 20 to 23 April. It will appear alongside other fifth-generation fighters such as the American F-22 and F-35, and China’s J-20 and J-35.





Analysts frequently compare the Su-57 with these aircraft, noting its strong long-range strike capability, advanced missile integration, and reports suggesting that its operational range exceeds some Western counterparts, particularly in missions involving long-range air-to-air missiles. The aircraft has also been deployed in limited combat roles during the Ukraine war.





Algeria became the first confirmed operator of the Su-57 in November 2025, with reports indicating that the aircraft had entered active service with its air force. North Korea has also shown interest, with officials visiting Russian production facilities in September 2023 to examine the cockpit design.





Analysts believe this engagement is linked to broader military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang during the Ukraine conflict.





In February 2026, Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov announced that contracts had been signed for Su-57 exports in the Middle East, though he did not specify which countries were involved. Iran is often mentioned as a potential buyer due to its defence cooperation with Russia and previous discussions about fighter jet acquisitions.





India has long been part of the Su-57 conversation. Russian officials have offered cooperation that includes licensed production and deeper industrial participation. Reports from India’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that talks on licensed manufacturing had reached an advanced stage, with Russia offering access to the aircraft’s source code, enabling greater control over integration and customisation.





In late 2025, Moscow hinted at the possibility of a joint development programme for an upgraded Su-57 variant with India, potentially granting New Delhi ownership of key technologies. Defence publications have suggested that India may evaluate the procurement of around 40 Su-57 jets in the future, though no official decision has been announced.





With fresh export contracts, expanding international interest, and ongoing negotiations involving India, the Su-57 remains central to discussions on international defence procurement.





Upcoming air shows and defence meetings are expected to provide further clarity on how widely Russia’s fifth-generation fighter will be adopted across regions.





Agencies







