



Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, a close aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky, held separate meetings in New Delhi on Friday with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.





The discussions centred on the prospects of achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine, with both sides emphasising dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.





During his meeting with Ajit Doval, Umerov provided a detailed briefing on the current situation along the frontline. The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and assessed the broader security environment.





The Indian side reiterated its principled position, stressing the importance of a peaceful settlement through dialogue and diplomacy. Umerov expressed gratitude for the shared understanding and highlighted the need to find solutions that would ensure lasting peace.





In his talks with S Jaishankar, Umerov discussed the ongoing negotiations and the prospects for a just, sustainable peace in Ukraine. He noted that the two sides also deliberated on strengthening bilateral cooperation and implementing agreements outlined in the joint statement issued after President Zelensky’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv in August 2024. Jaishankar, in a social media post, confirmed that they had exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and discussed bilateral cooperation.





Umerov, reflecting on the engagements, said he was grateful for the open and substantive dialogue with Indian officials. He emphasised that Ukraine looked forward to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with India.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also shared details of the meeting with NSA Doval, reaffirming India’s consistent position on the need for peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.





The meetings underscored India’s balanced approach to the Ukraine conflict, maintaining its principled stance while engaging in substantive discussions with Ukrainian leadership. Umerov’s visit to India highlighted Kyiv’s efforts to build international support for its vision of a just and lasting peace.





PTI







