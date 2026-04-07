Artemis-II take-off, the orbital module and crew landing module





The four-member crew of NASA’s Artemis-II mission reached the furthest point in space ever achieved by humans this Monday. Navigating the lunar gravitational pull, they embarked on a historic journey to perform the first-ever crewed flyby over the moon's permanently shadowed far side.

Riding in their Orion capsule since their launch from Florida last week, the astronauts began their sixth day of flight at approximately 10:50 a.m. ET. They were woken by a recorded message from the late Jim Lovell, a veteran of the Apollo 8 and Apollo 13 missions, who passed away last year at the age of 97.





In his message, Lovell welcomed the crew to his "old neighbourhood," noting the historic significance of the day. He encouraged the team to enjoy the view despite their busy schedule, offering his wishes for luck and Godspeed as they ventured further into the cosmos.





By Monday, the crew had officially surpassed the spaceflight distance record of 248,000 miles from Earth. This previous milestone was set in 1970 by the Apollo 13 mission after a catastrophic malfunction forced the crew to use the moon’s gravity as a slingshot to return home safely.





The Artemis team—comprising Americans Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, alongside Canadian Jeremy Hansen—eventually reached a maximum distance of 252,755 miles. This feat placed them roughly 4,117 miles (6,626 km) beyond the record held by the Apollo 13 crew for 56 years.





During the transit, the crew took the opportunity to propose provisional names for lunar features that currently lack official designations. Jeremy Hansen communicated these suggestions to mission control in Houston, reflecting the personal and professional bonds of the astronaut corps.





Hansen suggested naming one crater "Integrity" after their Orion spacecraft. In a moving tribute, he proposed naming a bright spot on the lunar cusp—visible from Earth between the near and far sides—"Carrol," in honour of mission commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife.





The mission plan involves Orion sailing around the far side of the moon, passing roughly 4,000 miles above the dark surface. From this vantage point, the astronauts will witness the Earth appearing as small as a basketball against the vast darkness of space.





The article notes that because the moon’s rotation is tidally locked with Earth, the "dark side" always faces away from our planet. Consequently, no human being has ever gazed directly upon this specific part of the lunar surface until now.





This milestone is a pivotal moment for the ten-day Artemis-II mission, serving as the first crewed test flight of the Artemis programme. It represents the successor to the Apollo project and the first time humans have returned to the lunar vicinity in over half a century.





The broader Artemis program, a multibillion-dollar endeavour, intends to return humans to the lunar surface by 2028. This goal aims to establish a long-term presence and a moon base that will eventually serve as a testing ground for future voyages to Mars.





Since the final Apollo mission in 1972, no human has walked on the moon—a feat currently unique to the United States. This mission serves as a critical step in maintaining that legacy while preparing for international competition, specifically from China.





The flyby on Monday will see the crew enter periods of total darkness and brief communication blackouts. This occurs as the moon’s mass blocks signals to NASA’s Deep Space Network, the global array of antennas used to maintain contact with the spacecraft.





During a six-hour window, the astronauts will use professional-grade cameras to capture high-resolution photos through Orion’s windows. These images will provide a scientifically valuable perspective of sunlight filtering around the edges of the lunar silhouette.





The crew will also attempt to photograph a "celestial remix" of a typical moonrise. From their record-breaking distance, they will watch a diminished Earth set and rise over the lunar horizon as they swing around the celestial body.





Back on Earth, dozens of lunar scientists in the Science Evaluation Room at Johnson Space Center will be monitoring the mission. They will document the real-time observations of the astronauts, who were specifically trained to identify and describe various lunar phenomena.





Reuters







