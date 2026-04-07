



The United States military executed what has been described as its most daring search and rescue mission on 5 April, recovering an airman who had gone missing in south-west Iran after an F‑15E Strike Eagle was shot down.





The twin‑engine, two‑seat interdiction fighter jet was struck on 3 April, and while the pilot was rescued quickly, the weapons systems officer remained unaccounted for over two days.





The eventual recovery operation, conducted in the south of Isfahan province, cost close to $500 million and involved a wide array of assets, including A‑10 Thunderbolt-II jets, MC‑130J Commando II aircraft, Black Hawk helicopters, MQ‑9 Reaper drones, C‑130 Hercules planes and H‑60 helicopters.





Many of these were destroyed during the mission.





Elite ground forces were inserted under cover of darkness, using bombs and cover fire to keep Iranian troops away from the injured airman’s location.





President Donald Trump later confirmed the airman was injured but “will be fine.”





Iran, however, sought to downplay the success of the mission.





On Sunday, Tehran claimed the operation had been “foiled.”





By Monday, the narrative shifted further, with foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei suggesting the mission may not have been a rescue at all.





He argued that “the possibility that this was a deception operation to steal enriched uranium should not be ignored at all,” adding that there were “many questions and uncertainties” surrounding the mission.





Baqaei pointed out that the area where the American pilot was said to be located in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer‑Ahmad Province was far from where US forces attempted to land in central Iran, calling the operation “a disaster” for Washington.





Tehran’s uranium stockpile is central to these claims.





Reports suggest Iran holds between 400 and 450 kilograms of enriched uranium, an amount that could contribute to nuclear weapons production.





The Wall Street Journal recently reported that President Trump was considering a ground operation in Iran specifically to seize enriched uranium.





According to sources, Trump has pressed advisers to demand Tehran surrender the material as a condition for ending the war, and has discussed forcibly seizing it if Iran refuses to hand it over during negotiations.





Before US and Israeli airstrikes in June 2025, Iran was believed to possess more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent and nearly 200 kilograms enriched to 20 per cent, both of which can be converted into weapons‑grade material.





Much of this was thought to have been buried under rubble at a mountain facility destroyed in US bombings, which Trump claimed had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme.





However, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has stated that Iran’s nuclear material is mainly stored at two of the three sites attacked: an underground tunnel at Isfahan and a cache at Natanz.





The competing narratives highlight the strategic stakes.





For Washington, the mission was a costly but successful recovery of a downed airman.





For Tehran, it was an opportunity to cast doubt, suggesting the operation was a cover for an attempt to seize nuclear material.





The episode underscores the volatility of the conflict and the centrality of Iran’s uranium stockpile in shaping both military operations and political messaging.





Agencies







