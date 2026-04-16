



India’s ASTRA MK-2, a 240 km-class beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, has passed preliminary trials validating aerodynamics, propulsion, and guidance. Featuring an indigenous AESA seeker with ECCM, a dual-pulse motor, and a two-way datalink for mid-course updates, the system now moves to integrated user trials, reported Alpha Defense on its X handle..





Production will leverage the baseline ASTRA infrastructure, with the Su-30MKI as the first integration platform, followed by the TEJAS MK-1A.





These trials validated the missile’s aerodynamic design, propulsion system, and guidance mechanisms, marking a significant step forward in its development.





A key highlight of the ASTRA MK-2 is its indigenous active electronically scanned array (AESA) seeker. This seeker is equipped with electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM), enhancing its ability to resist jamming and electronic warfare tactics.





The missile also incorporates a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, which provides sustained thrust during different phases of flight, thereby improving range and manoeuvrability.





Another critical feature is the two-way datalink that enables mid-course updates. This allows the missile to receive real-time guidance corrections from the launch platform or other assets, ensuring higher accuracy against manoeuvring targets at extended ranges.





With preliminary trials completed, the missile programme will now move into integrated user trials. These will involve operational testing with frontline squadrons to validate performance under realistic combat conditions. Once these trials are concluded, the production infrastructure already established for the baseline ASTRA system will be leveraged to accelerate induction.





The Su-30MKI will be the first platform to integrate the ASTRA MK-2, followed by the TEJAS MK-1A. This phased induction strategy ensures that India’s frontline fighters will progressively gain enhanced long-range engagement capabilities, strengthening air dominance and deterrence posture.





Agencies







