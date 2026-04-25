Torpedo Advanced Light Shyena 'Hawk', utilises SMART missile as long-range delivery platform



Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a leading defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has marked a significant achievement in indigenous defe nce manufacturing with the delivery of a production-grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo (WGHWT) to the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) at its Visakhapatnam unit.





The handover took place on Thursday and was formally announced in a statement released late on Friday night.





The event was attended by senior officials, including R V Hara Prasad, distinguished scientist and Director General (NS&M), A Madhavarao, Chairman and Managing Director of BDL, and Abraham Varughese. Teams from BDL, NSTL, and the Indian Navy were also present to witness the milestone. Their participation underscored the importance of this achievement in strengthening India’s naval capabilities.





As the Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP), BDL worked closely with NSTL to successfully realise India’s first indigenous production-grade wire-guided heavy weight torpedo.





The system has been developed in both practice and combat configurations, and its formal handover represents a major step forward in advancing India’s self-reliance in sophisticated naval weapon systems under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The torpedo is equipped with advanced homing and propulsion systems, designed to deliver superior performance in underwater combat scenarios. It incorporates sophisticated search, attack, and re-attack capabilities, which substantially enhance the operational readiness of the Indian Navy. These features make the weapon system a critical addition to India’s maritime arsenal.





Officials highlighted that the achievement reflects strong collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BDL, supported by a wide network of industrial partners, including MSMEs. The successful productionisation of such a complex underwater weapon system demonstrates India’s growing expertise in cutting-edge naval technologies and its ability to integrate contributions from diverse industrial stakeholders.





On the occasion, dignitaries commended the efforts of scientists, engineers, and production teams who played a vital role in the project. Their dedication and technical expertise were recognised as key factors in the successful delivery of the torpedo, which stands as a testament to India’s progress in indigenous defence innovation.





Agencies







