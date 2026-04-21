



Following the firing incident on two Indian vessels by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on 18 April, defence sources confirmed that the Indian Navy is prioritising the security of all Indian vessels stranded and waiting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, reported TOI.





All Indian‑flagged cargo ships in the Persian Gulf have been instructed to stay clear of Larak Island and to transit only when directed, in order to ensure their safety.





Larak Island, also known as Lark, is a critical strategic, military and logistical hub for Iran’s oil infrastructure in the Strait of Hormuz. It functions as a key oil export terminal and monitoring centre.





The island is heavily guarded and controlled by the IRGC, which has fortified it with bunkers, advanced radar systems and electronic warfare capabilities to monitor passing ships. It also hosts military bases capable of deploying fast‑attack craft armed with anti‑ship missiles, posing a significant threat to cargo ships near the chokepoint.





India currently has half a dozen warships deployed near the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman to protect and escort India‑bound cargo vessels. This deployment forms part of Operation Sankalp, which is aimed at safeguarding India‑bound energy tankers.





Satellite imagery from Vortexa shows that eight India‑bound crude tankers carrying a total of 13.13 million barrels of Gulf crude, three tankers carrying 1,15,600 tons of LPG, and four tankers carrying a total of 2,97,000 tons of LNG, along with several chemical tankers, remain stuck in the region.





The Navy is in constant touch with these cargo vessels and has advised them to move only after clearance.





The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that India is in contact with Iran and other relevant countries to ensure the safe passage of its ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian side has assured that Indian concerns will be conveyed to authorities in Tehran, with diplomatic engagement continuing.





On 18 April, the VLCC super tanker Sanmar Herald, loaded with 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil from Al Basrah Anchorage, and the bulk carrier Jag Arnav made a U‑turn near the southern approaches to the Strait of Hormuz, south of Larak Island, and headed back westward into the Persian Gulf after being fired upon by Iran’s Sepah Navy. Authorities confirmed that despite the firing, no injuries were reported among the Indian crew.





A government official stated that ten Indian vessels have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. The last tanker, Desh Garima, crossed the Strait on 18 April, the same day Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald had to turn back after the firing incident. After crossing, Desh Garima is now being escorted by the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea and is expected to arrive in Mumbai on 22 April.





TOI







