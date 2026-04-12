



United States President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to China, cautioning that the nation will face "big problems" should it proceed with shipping weaponry to Iran during a period of fragile ceasefire.





Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for Florida, the President’s remarks were prompted by US intelligence reports suggesting that Beijing is currently preparing to deliver advanced air defence systems to the Iranian military within the coming weeks.





The hardware in question reportedly consists of Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems, commonly referred to as MANPADS. These shoulder-fired missiles are considered a significant threat to low-flying US military aircraft, particularly those that were active during the recent conflict. Intelligence findings further suggest that China is attempting to mask the origin of these shipments by routing them through third-party countries to avoid direct detection.





This friction occurs at a delicate moment, as high-level negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue in Islamabad. These talks are aimed at transforming the current temporary cessation of hostilities into a permanent and lasting ceasefire.





President Trump’s blunt rhetoric is seen as a direct reflection of American anxieties regarding China’s potential to bolster Iran’s military strength and disrupt regional stability.





In response to the accusations, China has issued a firm denial through its embassy in Washington. A spokesperson stated that the country has never provided weapons to any party involved in the conflict and dismissed the intelligence reports as untrue.





The Chinese government has urged the United States to cease making sensationalist claims and baseless allegations that could further strain the relationship between the two superpowers.





Despite the current tension over arms, President Trump has previously hinted that China may have actually played a constructive role in the diplomatic process leading to the ceasefire. He suggested that Beijing likely used its influence to persuade Iran to come to the negotiating table.





While Pakistan’s role as the primary mediator is well-documented, the President’s comments imply a more complex, multi-layered diplomatic effort behind the scenes.





Iranian officials have corroborated this to some extent, claiming that last-minute intervention from Beijing helped to defuse immediate tensions.





Media reports indicate that China worked alongside other intermediaries, including Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan, to pressure Tehran toward a peaceful resolution.





However, analysts now warn that any delivery of missiles would severely undermine these diplomatic gains and complicate the broader US-China relationship.





The timing of this dispute is particularly sensitive as President Trump is slated to visit China in May for a high-stakes summit with President Xi Jinping. That meeting was originally intended to focus on repairing fractured trade relations, but military tensions may now overshadow the agenda.





Meanwhile, the Islamabad talks are expected to continue, with both sides still seeking common ground on sanctions relief, nuclear protocols, and general regional security.





Agencies







