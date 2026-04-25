



The Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar system, better known as C-RAM, is a land-based defensive platform designed to intercept short-range aerial threats such as rockets, artillery shells, and drones.





It was originally adapted from the US Navy’s Phalanx Close-In Weapon System during the Iraq War, when American forces faced frequent insurgent-style attacks on their bases.





The system integrates radar detection, automated fire control, and a high-speed rotary cannon to provide rapid protection against incoming projectiles.





Once a threat is detected, C-RAM calculates its trajectory in real time and determines whether it poses danger. If confirmed, it unleashes controlled bursts to destroy the projectile before it can strike.





The system’s speed is its defining advantage. It can respond within seconds of detecting a launch, making it highly effective against surprise attacks. Working alongside radar systems such as the AN/TPQ-36 Firefinder, C-RAM identifies threats almost instantly.





A command network predicts the impact point and activates interception if required. Eyewitness footage from Baghdad showed the system neutralising multiple targets mid-air, with sparks and debris marking successful interceptions.





C-RAM’s specifications highlight its power. It employs a 20mm M61A1 Gatling gun capable of firing up to 4,500 rounds per minute. Its effective interception range is around one to two kilometres, and its reaction time is measured in mere seconds.





The system uses self-destructing ammunition to reduce risks on the ground, creating a dense wall of fire that shreds incoming rockets or drones before they reach their target.





For US embassies and bases in volatile regions, C-RAM acts as a last line of defence. In Baghdad, where short-range attacks can occur with little warning, such systems are indispensable.





Earlier deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan even linked C-RAM to sirens that alerted personnel of incoming fire, giving them crucial seconds to take cover. This dual function of interception and warning underscores its importance in protecting lives and infrastructure.





Despite its effectiveness, C-RAM has limitations. It cannot intercept long-range ballistic missiles, and its short range confines it to close-in defence. Large-scale swarm attacks could potentially overwhelm the system. Moreover, while self-destructing rounds reduce risks, falling debris from intercepted rockets can still pose hazards, particularly in densely populated urban areas.





The growing reliance on systems like C-RAM reflects the changing nature of modern warfare. Drones and short-range projectiles are cheaper, faster to deploy, and harder to detect early.





This shift has made immediate, automated protection essential. Unlike missile-based defence systems, C-RAM relies on rapid-fire ammunition, making it faster and more effective in close-range scenarios.





The events over Baghdad underline how such technologies are no longer optional but critical in conflict zones.





The latest attack on the US embassy in Baghdad unfolded against the backdrop of the escalating Iran–Israel war, which has spread across the region. Israeli strikes have reached deep into Tehran, while Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks across multiple locations.





US-linked assets have increasingly been targeted, and the conflict has disrupted oil infrastructure, raising concerns about security near global routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. Despite mounting international pressure, Tehran has refused to agree to a ceasefire, prolonging the crisis.





SGL







