



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday regarding the evolving security situation in West Asia. In a post on X, Jaishankar noted that he appreciated the exchange of views with Wong on the ongoing conflict in the region.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. Their conversation covered several aspects of the West Asia situation, including Iran’s activities in the Strait of Hormuz.





Sa’ar emphasised that Iran’s actions, which he described as economic terrorism harming freedom of navigation, require decisive measures to safeguard the global economy and ensure free passage for all countries, including India.





Sa’ar further highlighted the importance of the United States maintaining a firm stance in negotiations aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He stressed that conditions such as prohibiting enrichment within Iran and removing enriched material from the country are critical for the international community.





The dialogue with Wong and Sa’ar followed Jaishankar’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates. During his engagements there, he met Sheikh Mohammed, the President of the UAE, carrying a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Their discussions centred on the strategic partnership between India and the UAE, with particular focus on energy, economic trade, and other initiatives that underpin the bilateral relationship. Jaishankar underscored the UAE’s role as a major partner for India, noting that the conversation revolved around strengthening cooperation in these key areas.





ANI











