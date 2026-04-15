Jinping with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan





Chinese President Xi Jinping has outlined a four-point proposal aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. The announcement was made during his meeting with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and comes at a time when the United States and Iran are considering another round of talks before the current ceasefire expires, following the collapse of negotiations in Pakistan, reported Xinhua.





Xi’s plan emphasises peaceful coexistence among countries in the Middle East and Gulf region. He urged regional states to improve relations and establish a sustainable security framework that could underpin long-term stability.





The second point of the proposal stressed the importance of respecting national sovereignty. Xi highlighted that the territorial integrity and security of Middle Eastern and Gulf countries must not be violated, calling for adherence to this principle as a foundation for peace.





Thirdly, Xi warned against a return to global instability and insisted on firmly upholding the international system, with the United Nations at its core. He argued that the UN should remain central to maintaining order and preventing chaos.





Finally, Xi linked development with security, stating that countries should pursue both simultaneously. He pledged that China would share its modernisation efforts to help strengthen regional progress, signalling Beijing’s intent to play a constructive role in the region’s future.





Alongside the peace plan, China sharply criticised the United States for its blockade of Iranian ports, describing Washington’s actions as “dangerous and irresponsible.” Xi vowed that Beijing would continue to promote peace in the Middle East despite escalating tensions.





The situation has been further complicated by US President Donald Trump’s threats to sink ships entering or leaving Iranian ports. This follows the breakdown of talks between Washington and Tehran over the weekend. In response, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, restricting passage to vessels serving countries it considers friendly, including China.





Trump also warned that he would impose a 50 per cent tariff on Chinese goods if Beijing provided military assistance to Tehran. However, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun dismissed such reports as “completely fabricated.” He added that if the US pursued tariffs under this pretext, China would take “resolute countermeasures.”





The tensions are expected to intensify further as Trump prepares to visit Beijing next month for talks with Xi, setting the stage for a potentially confrontational meeting against the backdrop of competing visions for Middle Eastern security.









Agencies