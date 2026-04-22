



Fuselage Innovations, a Kochi-based start-up, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully delivering a customised LiDAR-integrated HexaCopter to the Defence Research and Development Organisation, specifically the Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory in Kochi.





This indigenously developed unmanned system is designed to provide high-stability performance across diverse environmental conditions, making it field-ready for demanding defence applications.





The purpose of the drone is to deliver reliable LiDAR performance, which is crucial for mapping and surveillance tasks. Its integration into defence operations underscores the growing importance of advanced aerial platforms in enhancing situational awareness and operational efficiency.





The system’s stability ensures that data collection remains precise even in challenging environments, a key requirement for naval and oceanographic missions.





The research, development, and manufacturing of the HexaCopter were conducted entirely in-house by Fuselage Innovations. The process involved multiple design iterations and rigorous testing in collaboration with scientists from NPOL.





This close partnership ensured that the final product met the stringent requirements of defence applications, while also demonstrating the start-up's ability to innovate and adapt to complex technical challenges.





Founded in 2020 by siblings Devan and Devika Chandrasekharan at Maker Village, Fuselage Innovations initially focused on agricultural drones such as the FIA QD10 and Nireeksh. Their expansion into the defence sector marks a strategic evolution, reflecting both the versatility of their technological expertise and the increasing role of private start-ups in India’s defence ecosystem.





This transition highlights the company’s ambition to contribute to national security through indigenous innovation.





The delivery of the LiDAR-integrated HexaCopter represents a major step forward for the start-up. It showcases their capability to produce sophisticated, field-ready drones tailored for military applications, reinforcing the narrative of India’s growing self-reliance in defence technology.





As highlighted on LinkedIn, this project is considered a significant achievement in indigenised defence technology, positioning Fuselage Innovations as a promising player in the sector.





Agencies







