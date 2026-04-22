



Marking one year since the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Indian Army on Wednesday reiterated its resolve against terrorism, recalling the decisive military response under Operation Sindoor and warning that retaliation is assured for acts against India.





On 22 April 2025, the nation was left shocked when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians. Known for its scenic beauty, Pahalgam was rendered a site of horror as Pakistan-backed terrorists killed innocent people after questioning them about their religion. Families continue to grapple with the loss even a year later.





On the first anniversary of the heinous attack, the Indian Army remembered Operation Sindoor and issued a stern warning against crossing boundaries. In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) wrote, “For acts against India, the response is assured. Justice will be served. Always,” accompanied by a Sindoor graphic declaring, “Operation Sindoor continues…”





India’s armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May 2025, striking terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Nine major launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen were destroyed, and over 100 terrorists were eliminated.





Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, leading to a four-day conflict. India retaliated with formidable defence, destroying radar installations in Lahore and Gurjanwala. The heavy damage compelled Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations to call for a ceasefire on 10 May.





Operation Mahadev followed, with Indian forces tracking down and eliminating three terrorists directly involved in the Pahalgam attack. Beyond military measures, India terminated the Indus Waters Treaty and suspended all bilateral trade with Pakistan, signalling a comprehensive response to state-sponsored terrorism.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims on Wednesday, expressing solidarity with bereaved families and reaffirming India’s determination to dismantle the designs of terrorists.





In his post on X, he wrote, “Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss. As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed.”





Earlier, the Prime Minister had made it clear that India would deliver a fitting reply to any terrorist attack, making no distinction between governments sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds behind it. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing.





Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi hailed Operation Sindoor as the best example of tri-service synergy under clear political directives, with full freedom granted to the armed forces to act. The Indian Air Force played a decisive role, with Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh describing the operation as a defining moment that demonstrated precision, strength, and unity of purpose.





The Navy too contributed significantly, with Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi noting that the deployment of a carrier battle group in the northern Arabian Sea influenced Pakistan’s naval movements, keeping them close to their ports.





In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort in 2025, Prime Minister Modi announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra, aimed at neutralising enemy defence infiltrations and enhancing India’s offensive capabilities. Together, these actions underscored India’s resolve to respond decisively to terrorism, ensuring that the memory of Pahalgam is honoured with justice and strength.





ANI







