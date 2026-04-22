Direct air connectivity between India and China has resumed after a gap of five years, marking a significant step in rebuilding bilateral engagement. Air China has restarted its Beijing–Delhi service, operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.





The flights will use Airbus A330 aircraft, with economy class fares beginning at 3,570 yuan (approximately $523). According to the schedule, the flight will depart Beijing at 3:15 pm and arrive in Delhi at 8:20 pm local time.





China Eastern Airlines has also resumed direct flights between Kunming in Yunnan Province and Kolkata, beginning on 18 April. The airline announced that it will operate six weekly round trips using Boeing 737 aircraft.





These developments follow IndiGo’s launch of a daily nonstop service between Kolkata and Shanghai, further strengthening connectivity between the two countries.





Flights between India and China had been suspended since the Galwan clash in 2020 and the subsequent Covid-19 pandemic. The Ministry of External Affairs recently confirmed the resumption of direct flights, underscoring the role of aviation in facilitating renewed bilateral exchanges.





With multiple routes opening across key cities, the aviation sector is emerging as a central pillar in rebuilding ties between the two nations.





For Indian travellers planning to visit China, specific documentation is required to obtain a visa. Applicants must submit a passport valid for at least six months with two blank pages, a completed visa application form, and two recent passport-sized photographs.





A cover letter detailing travel plans, name, and address is also necessary, along with a detailed itinerary of the trip. Proof of round-trip flight tickets and hotel bookings must be provided. Financial documentation is required, including bank statements showing a minimum balance of ₹1,00,000, income tax returns, and pay slips for salaried applicants.





A leave letter from the employer is also mandatory. In cases where travel is sponsored or involves an invitation, a sponsor or invitation letter must be submitted.





The official Chinese visa website allows applicants to complete the form online, selecting visa validity, duration of stay, and the number of entries, which may be single, double, or multiple.





These measures highlight the structured approach to travel between India and China, ensuring that the resumption of flights is accompanied by clear visa protocols. The reopening of air routes is not only a logistical development but also a symbolic gesture of renewed engagement between the two countries.





Agencies







