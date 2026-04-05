

India has unveiled Project Kusha, a homegrown air defence system that is already being hailed as a game‑changer. The Indian Air Force has placed orders for five squadrons, with deliveries expected between 2028 and 2030.





This comes after India’s earlier purchase of five Russian S‑400 squadrons, meaning the country will soon operate at least 20 advanced air defence units. The new system is not only cheaper but also tailored specifically to India’s operational needs.





The S‑400 has long been regarded as one of the most capable air defence systems globally, deployed by countries such as China and India. Its effectiveness was demonstrated during Operation Sindoor last year, when India destroyed a major Pakistani AWACS system, forcing Islamabad to seek a ceasefire within hours.





While that success highlighted the S‑400’s strength, attention has now shifted to India’s indigenous solution, which has surprised Russia with its cost‑efficiency and performance claims.





The financial advantage of Project Kusha is striking. India’s five‑squadron deal totals around ₹21,700 crore, less than half the ₹45,000 crore spent on five S‑400 squadrons in 2018. The savings extend beyond acquisition costs to the missiles themselves.





Kusha employs a three‑layer interceptor system: M‑1 with a 150 km range, M‑2 reaching 250 km, and M‑3 covering 350–400 km. Each missile costs between ₹40–50 crore, compared to around ₹100 crore for Russian equivalents.





The system’s affordability is rooted in its indigenous production. India Dynamics Limited manufactures the missiles, while Bharat Electronics Limited produces the advanced multi‑function control radar. Both employ dual‑pulse solid rocket motor technology. Unlike the S‑400, which comes with locked source codes and foreign dependencies, Project Kusha is fully Indian‑made.





The IAF has complete control over mission algorithms and software, eliminating risks such as hidden “kill switches.” This autonomy allows rapid updates against emerging threats, including stealth aircraft and electronic warfare systems, ensuring strategic flexibility against adversaries like China’s fifth‑generation fighters.





Long‑term sustainability is another advantage. Modern air defence systems are expected to operate for 25–30 years, but foreign systems often incur heavy costs for maintenance and upgrades. Kusha will be fully maintained within India, reducing downtime and costs.





It also integrates seamlessly with India’s Air Command and Control System, NETA AWACS, future AWACS platforms, Tejas Mark‑2 fighters, and ground radars, enabling real‑time data sharing across the defence network.





Development has been accelerated, with the M‑1 interceptor flight test completed earlier this year. The M‑1, M‑2, and M‑3 variants are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2030.





If successful, Project Kusha could challenge Russia’s dominance in the air defence market, showcasing India’s ability to produce advanced, cost‑effective systems. It may also attract interest from countries seeking powerful yet affordable air defence solutions.





Project Kusha represents a new era of self‑reliant defence capability for India. By combining affordability, autonomy, and advanced technology, it strengthens national security while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. The system underscores India’s growing stature as a defence innovator on the global stage.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







