



The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have launched a massive military operation, striking over 200 infrastructure sites within Iran and an additional 140 Hezbollah assets across Lebanon. This sweeping campaign, detailed in an IDF post on X, aimed to dismantle key elements of the adversaries' military capabilities.





The strikes targeted more than 200 Iranian regime infrastructure sites across Iran itself, alongside over 140 Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure locations throughout Lebanon. Precision operations focused on neutralising long-range strike capabilities and defensive networks operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).





Within Iran, high-value targets included a central Islamic IRGC site where a variety of weapons were stored. The IDF also hit IRGC air defence systems, significantly impairing the regime's protective array.





Further strikes neutralised sites dedicated to the production, storage, and development of ballistic missiles, specifically those intended to target aircraft. These actions formed part of a broader effort to degrade Iran's offensive potential.





The aerial campaign extended deep into Lebanese territory, targeting Hezbollah to erode its operational capacity. Key sites included a Hezbollah terrorist training facility, along with multiple weapons storage facilities and launch sites.





The operation delivered a direct blow to Hezbollah's elite military leadership and specialised units. Notably, the IDF struck the headquarters of Hezbollah's Radwan Force, disrupting the group's command structure amid escalating regional tensions.





This extensive offensive builds on a surge of activity from Friday, when the IDF announced over 70 strikes across western and central Iran. Those earlier operations targeted ballistic missile launch sites and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) controlled by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.





The IDF described these Friday strikes as hitting dozens of objectives, including launch sites storing ballistic missile launchers that threatened the State of Israel. They also targeted components of Iran's air defence array.





The military underscored the relentless pace of the campaign, stating that the IDF continues to strike nonstop at the fire and defence arrays of the Iranian terror regime across the country. This forms a continuous effort to degrade Iran's military capabilities and reduce threats to Israeli civilians.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Friday that the strikes have inflicted severe damage on Iran's industrial base. He revealed that 70 per cent of Iran's steel production capacity has been destroyed, depriving the IRGC of vital funding sources and the ability to produce large quantities of weapons.





In a video message from the Office of the Prime Minister, Netanyahu hailed the degradation of the steel sector as a tremendous achievement. He emphasised international cooperation, noting that together with American friends, Israel is continuing to crush the terrorist regime in Iran.





Netanyahu highlighted efforts to eliminate commanders, bomb bridges, and target infrastructure. He affirmed that these actions proceed in full coordination between himself, President Trump, the IDF, and the US military, with the commitment to keep crushing Iran.





The Prime Minister asserted that the Iranian regime stands weaker than ever, while Israel remains stronger than ever. Shifting to the northern front, he shared updates on Lebanon, where the IDF continues to strike forcefully at Hezbollah to safeguard northern communities.





Netanyahu also praised Israeli citizens for their steadfastness, particularly for adhering to Home Front Command instructions even during the Passover Seder night.





ANI







