Iran's Bushehr main nuclear reactor, situated approximately 1,200 km south of Tehran





Iran has issued a stark warning of "radioactive contamination" risk following a strike near its Bushehr nuclear power plant.





Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi formally addressed a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, denouncing US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the recent targeting of the Bushehr facility, as reported by Al Jazeera.





In the letter, shared on Telegram, Araghchi expressed deep concern over the potential fallout from such military actions.





He warned that these strikes "expose the entire region to a serious risk of radioactive contamination with serious human and environmental consequences."





Araghchi highlighted the immediate dangers due to the location, noting that "the repeated attacks by the aggressors in the vicinity of the active Bushehr nuclear power plant are of great concern."





He underscored the volatility, stating that the "proximity of these attacks to an active nuclear facility creates an intolerable situation that poses a serious risk of radiological release."





The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, also voiced "deep concern" over the strike near the facility on Saturday.





Grossi confirmed that no increase in radiation levels has been detected.





In a statement on X, the UN nuclear watchdog revealed it had been informed by Iran of a projectile striking close to the plant's premises earlier that day.





This marks the fourth such incident in recent weeks amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.





The strike caused immediate casualties and physical damage. One member of the site's physical protection staff was killed by projectile fragments. A building within the facility sustained damage from shockwaves and debris.





The IAEA statement detailed: "The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile struck close to the premises of the Bushehr NPP this morning, the fourth such incident in recent weeks. Iran also informed the IAEA that one of the site's physical protection staff members was killed by a projectile fragment and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments. No increase in radiation levels was reported."





Grossi stressed that nuclear power plant sites and their surrounding areas must never be targeted. He warned that even auxiliary buildings could house critical safety equipment.





Grossi reiterated his call for maximum military restraint, cautioning that continued attacks near nuclear infrastructure significantly raise the risk of a potential nuclear accident.





The IAEA post added: "IAEA DG Rafael Mariano Grossi expresses deep concern about the reported incident and says NPP sites or nearby areas must never be attacked, noting that auxiliary site buildings may contain vital safety equipment.





Reiterating the call for maximum military restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident, DG Grossi again stresses the paramount importance of adhering to the seven pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during a conflict."





This international outcry follows reports from Iran's Tasnim news agency, confirming a projectile struck near the perimeter of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Saturday morning. The incident led to the death of a security personnel member.





Tasnim reported that while the main parts of the plant were not damaged, an auxiliary building was affected.





Energy production at the facility remains unaffected.





ANI







