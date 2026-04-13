



Armed separatist insurgents have killed three members of the Pakistan Coast Guards in an unprecedented attack on a patrol boat operating within the Arabian Sea, per a report by Reuters.





According to security, intelligence, and police officials, the maritime vessel was conducting a routine patrol in coastal waters near the Pakistan-Iran border when militants opened fire, resulting in three fatalities on board.





This incident represents a significant escalation in the security challenges facing Balochistan. The province has long been a flashpoint for insurgency, with various armed groups frequently targeting security personnel and critical infrastructure. This specific ambush is noted as the first-ever attack of its kind directed at the maritime authority’s patrol boats.





The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned separatist group, has claimed responsibility for the lethal strike. In a formal statement, the BLA noted that after establishing operations on land, extending their actions into maritime boundaries marks a fresh development in their overall military strategy.





Following the attack, intelligence and police sources confirmed that an investigation has been launched and security measures in the surrounding area have been heightened. The region remains on high alert as authorities attempt to manage the evolving tactics of the insurgent groups.





The geopolitical context of the region remains tense, following Pakistani airstrikes in February that led to a week-long conflict with Afghanistan. Islamabad continues to accuse Kabul of providing safe havens to militant groups, including the BLA, for the planning and coordination of attacks. However, the Taliban government has consistently denied these allegations.





The district of Gwadar remains a primary target due to its strategic deep-sea port, which serves as a vital node in China’s flagship "Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative.





Baloch separatist militants have repeatedly targeted security forces and installations in this specific area to disrupt development. As of the time of reporting, official government authorities have not responded to requests for further comment regarding the incident.





Reuters







