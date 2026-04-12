



Dhruvastra is now induction‑ready and represents India’s indigenous, helicopter‑launched third‑generation anti‑tank missile, offering a fire‑and‑forget, top‑attack capability with a strike range up to 7 km, optimised for high‑altitude operations such as Ladakh; this development is a significant step for India’s defence self‑reliance, as detailed in a report by The Times of India.





Dhruvastra forms a key part of the Nag missile ecosystem, a flagship initiative under India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), where the original Nag missile was conceived in the late 1980s under A. P. J. Abdul Kalam’s leadership to create a modern, all-weather, top-attack capable anti-tank system.





Over time, this has evolved into multiple variants, including the land-based Nag, NAMICA (Nag Missile Carrier), man-portable ATGM (MPATGM), and air-launched versions like Dhruvastra and the advanced SANT. Specifically, Dhruvastra is the air-launched iteration optimized for deployment from HAL-manufactured attack helicopters such as the Rudra and HAL Prachand.





The missile’s core operational advantage is its third‑generation fire‑and‑forget guidance, which allows the launcher to disengage after launch because the missile autonomously tracks and destroys the target. This capability marks a clear evolution from legacy second‑generation ATGMs.





Dhruvastra uses an imaging infrared (IIR) seeker for target acquisition and locking, enabling day‑and‑night operations and resilience against many electronic countermeasures. It supports both direct attack and top‑attack modes, the latter designed to strike the weaker upper armour of modern tanks.





The missile’s strike range of up to 7 km extends engagement envelopes for attack helicopters, permitting stand‑off engagements that reduce exposure to air‑defence systems. Its weight of approximately 43 kg is tailored for performance in rarefied, high‑altitude environments so helicopter flight characteristics are not unduly compromised.





In lethality terms, Dhruvastra is reported to be capable of penetrating up to 800 mm of armour, making it effective against most light and medium armoured vehicles in regional theatres. The missile follows a climb‑then‑dive flight profile optimised for top‑attack strikes.





Design features inherited from the Nag platform include composite airframes, real‑time image processing for automatic target recognition, a centroid tracking mechanism for terminal guidance, a digital autopilot for stability, and an electric actuation system for improved manoeuvrability. These systems collectively enhance survivability and precision.





Operational integration has been achieved with India’s indigenous attack helicopters, notably the HAL Rudra and HAL Prachand, where Dhruvastra is mounted on twin‑tube launchers on stub wings, converting these platforms into dedicated anti‑armour assets. HAL’s production ramp‑up, including an order book for 156 Prachand helicopters, supports wider deployment plans.





Procurement steps are already under way: the Defence Acquisition Council approved around ₹700 crore in September 2023 for more than 200 Dhruvastra missiles for the Air Force variant.





Initial induction plans estimate demand at 500 units and 40 launcher systems, with a projected cost per missile under ₹1 crore, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat objective to reduce reliance on imports such as Konkurs and MILAN.





Strategically, Dhruvastra is expected to reshape anti‑armour doctrine by enabling stand‑off, precision engagements from rotary‑wing platforms, enhancing flexibility in mountainous and contested border regions and strengthening deterrence through indigenous advanced missile capability.





DRDO’s work continues towards next‑generation systems such as Stand-off Anti-Tank missile (SANT), which aims for longer range and millimetre‑wave radar seekers, signalling a trajectory towards network‑centric, autonomous precision weapons.





TOI







