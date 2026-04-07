



Chennai-based Inbound Aerospace has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Japan’s IDDK Co., Ltd. to advance microgravity experiments and in-space manufacturing.





The collaboration is centred on utilising Inbound Aerospace’s autonomous, reusable spacecraft to host IDDK’s Micro Bio Space LAB, a palm-sized automated research module, for efficient and long-duration studies in Low Earth Orbit.





The partnership is designed to provide “microgravity as a service” for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and advanced material research. By deploying unmanned, recoverable spacecraft, the two companies aim to create a reliable platform for experiments that require extended exposure to microgravity conditions.





This approach is intended to reduce costs and increase accessibility compared to traditional space-based research.





At the core of the collaboration is IDDK’s compact MBS-LAB, which will be integrated with Inbound Aerospace’s autonomous re-entry platforms. This integration is expected to enable streamlined operations, from launch to recovery, while maintaining the integrity of sensitive scientific experiments.





The agreement also encompasses the development of dedicated spacecraft, mission operations, and ground support infrastructure to ensure seamless execution.





A key objective of the partnership is to provide a cost-effective alternative to the International Space Station, which has long been the primary venue for microgravity research but is approaching retirement. By offering a new platform for experimentation, Inbound Aerospace and IDDK seek to fill the impending gap and sustain global research momentum in space-based sciences.





Inbound Aerospace, an IIT-Madras-incubated start-up, has already demonstrated its ambition by securing $1 million in funding in 2025. The company is targeting its first re-entry mission by late 2027 or early 2028, according to its official communications.





This timeline underscores its commitment to developing indigenous capabilities that can support both domestic and international research initiatives.





The collaboration between Inbound Aerospace and IDDK represents a significant step towards democratising access to microgravity environments.





By combining advanced Japanese laboratory technology with Indian spacecraft innovation, the partnership aims to accelerate breakthroughs in drug development, biotechnology, and materials science.





Ultimately, this agreement highlights the growing role of private aerospace ventures in shaping the future of space research. With the ISS nearing the end of its operational life, initiatives such as this are poised to redefine how humanity conducts experiments in orbit, ensuring continuity and expanding opportunities for scientific discovery.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







