



The Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tanker Green Asha successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, 5 April 2026. The vessel is expected to reach India within the next 24 to 36 hours.





The vessel is currently transporting 15,400 tonnes of LPG, marking it as the eighth Indian-flagged carrier to exit the strategic waterway since it was virtually closed by Iran.





The closure followed military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel on 28 February, an event that has since sparked a significant global oil crisis. This disruption is particularly impactful for India, which historically relied on the strait for approximately 90% of its LPG imports prior to the outbreak of hostilities.





Tracking data from marinetraffic.com indicates that the tanker departed from Al Rams port in the United Arab Emirates on 30 March. It maintained a speed of 12.8 knots, or 23.7 kilometres per hour, while sailing in close proximity to the Iranian coast, specifically passing between the islands of Larak, Hormuz, and Qeshm.





The vessel is owned by MOL India Private Limited and was chartered by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. While its original destination was intended to be the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai, its safe transit remains a priority for national energy security.





The Green Asha follows the successful passage of the Green Sanvi, which transited the strait on Saturday. The Green Sanvi is carrying a larger cargo of 46,650 tonnes of LPG and has a crew of 25 seafarers on board. However, not all vessels have moved as freely; the Jag Vikram, carrying roughly 20,000 tons of LPG, remains stranded within the Gulf.





The Indian government had previously identified 22 India-bound vessels in the Persian Gulf for evacuation, 20 of which were deemed critical to the country's energy requirements. At present, three additional foreign-flagged vessels, carrying a combined total of 87,000 tonnes of LPG, are still awaiting safe passage through the strait.





According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, 17 Indian-flagged vessels and 460 Indian seafarers are still located in the western Persian Gulf region. The Directorate General of Shipping is working alongside ship owners, recruitment agencies, and diplomatic missions to monitor the situation continuously.





The Shipping Ministry has implemented measures to protect Indian vessels and crews in the conflict zone. Government officials confirmed that all Indian sailors remain safe, and there have been no reported incidents involving Indian-flagged ships within the last 24 hours.





In a separate humanitarian effort, the Indian Embassy in Tehran facilitated the return of 345 Indian fishermen who had been stranded in Iran. These individuals were moved from southern Iran to Armenia, from where they were flown back to Chennai.





Agencies







