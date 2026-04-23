



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine is finalising an enhanced security cooperation deal with India, following a series of high-level talks. The agreement is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties at a time when Ukraine continues to face immense challenges due to the ongoing conflict.





The deal is part of a broader framework of security partnerships that Ukraine is pursuing with international partners. A particular emphasis has been placed on air defence, reflecting Kyiv’s urgent need to bolster its defensive capabilities. This focus underscores Ukraine’s determination to secure tangible support in areas critical to its national security.





The agreement follows intense dialogue between senior officials, including meetings between President Zelenskyy and Indian representatives. In addition, discussions between Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have been instrumental in shaping the contours of this cooperation. These exchanges highlight the seriousness with which both sides are approaching the partnership.





The development signals a deeper engagement between India and Ukraine, marking a notable shift in their bilateral relations.





For India, traditionally cautious and balanced in its approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, this step reflects a willingness to expand its role in supporting Ukraine’s security needs while maintaining its broader diplomatic stance.





The timing of the agreement is significant, as Ukraine continues to seek security guarantees from multiple partners.





By strengthening ties with India, Kyiv is broadening its network of strategic alignments, ensuring that it is not solely reliant on Western support. This diversification of partnerships is central to Ukraine’s long-term security strategy.





Overall, the partnership highlights a growing strategic alignment between India and Ukraine. It represents not only a practical step towards enhanced cooperation but also a symbolic gesture of solidarity at a time when Ukraine is striving to secure its future amidst conflict.





Agencies







